12/26 WWE Live Event in Boston, Mass.: Seth vs. Shinsuke vs. Drew, Judgment Day vs. Jey Uso & Sami Zayn, RIpley vs. Bayzler vs. Nile, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS

DECEMBER 27, 2023

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD BANK GARDEN ARENA

REPORT BY AARON MASHTEARE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark. Becky was super over in her match. Stark got some reaction but overall it was a very good opening match.

(2) Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

(3) Kayden Carter & Katana Chance beat Piper Niven & Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The crowd wasn’t into it.

(4) The Judgment Day beat Jey Uso & Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. This was probably the best match of the night. Jey got one of the top three reactions of the night. (Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley were the other two.)

(5) Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

(6) Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Last Man Standing match

(7) R-Truth accepts challenge to knock Omos off his feet. He does not succeed due to MVP.

(8) Rhea Ripely beat Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s Title.

(9) Seth Rollins beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE World Title. Good match. All three got great reactions.

NOTES…

Definitely a good show. If it wasn’t sold out, it was pretty close. WWE always puts on a good show for Boston.

