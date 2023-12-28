AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/27): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Moxley vs. White vs. Swerve, Danielson vs. Kingston, Devil development in Joe-MJF angle, Christian-Copeland brawl, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“NEW YEAR’S SMASH”

DECEMBER 27, 2023

ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

—AEW Dynamite opening played. There was a big firework display. They showed a high shot of the arena. The camera showed the crowd cheering.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. JAY WHITE vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND – Continental Classic Gold League Final

Moxley came out from the crowd to a great reaction. Prince Nana stood on the entrance ramp doing his signature dance. The camera cut to the crowd doing Prince Nana’s dance. Strickland came out to a great reaction. Strickland caught Moxley with a rollup for a quick near fall. The action moved to the floor as Moxley launched both Strickland and White over the barricade. Moxley crotched White onto a barricade. Strickland connected with a running meteora to Moxley who was seated on a chair. They made their way back ringside with Moxley launching Strickland over the barricade. White caught Moxley with a chop block. White delivered a headlock suplex sending Moxley crashing into a chair against the corner barricade. White connected a headlock suplex sending Strickland crashing into the turnbuckle for a two count. Strickland battled back catching White with a sliding knee strike. Moxley gave Strickland the finger. Strickland responded by biting Moxley’s finger. Strickland connected with a flying uppercut to Moxley. The crowd cheered as Strickland did his dance. Strickland used Moxley’s momentum backdropping onto White on the floor. Strickland connected with a flying crossbody to Moxley and White on the floor. [c]

Strickland yanked White onto the ring apron as they returned from break. Moxley caught Strickland with a tope on the floor. Moxley planted Strickland with a piledriver for a two count. Moxley went for a wrist lock but Strickland broke free. Strickland went for a dive but Moxley caught him with a Paradigm Shift DDT for a two count. The action moved the floor as Moxley removed the table covering. White appeared whacking Moxley’s knee with a chair. Strickland caught White with a crucifix for a close two count. Strickland got the better of a strike exchange catching White with House Call. Strickland connected with a 450 Splash to White. Moxley appeared delivering a Curb Stomp to Strickland to stop the count. [c]

Moxley, Strickland and white exchanged strikes as they returned from break. White caught Strickland with a Sleeper suplex. Moxley responded by placing White in a rear-naked choke. Strickland applied rocking Moxley with House Call. White caught Moxley with the Bladerunner but Strickland made the save. The crowd chanted “Fight Forever!” White whacked both Moxley and Strickland with a chair. White placed the chair between the corner turnbuckles. Strickland responded by running White into a chair. Strickland grabbed a handful of Moxley’s jeans belt applying a victory roll for a close two count. Moxley and Strickland exchanged big strikes. Strickland rocked Moxley with a huge lariat. Stickland called for the JML Driver but Moxley blocked. Strickland ran Moxley into the turnbuckle. Strickland went to climb the ropes. White appeared shoving Strickland to the floor. Moxley fired up rocking White with a King Kong lariat. Moxley delivered an elevated Paradigm Shift DDT for the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley at 23:15 advances to the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament

(Amin’s Thoughts: A tremendous action packed match to start to show. As expected, a really strong showing as everyone looked great getting a chance to shine. I really liked how they laid out the match. Strickland wasn’t going to win after they teased a bigger program with MJF on last week’s show. Strickland is one of the hottest stars on AEW and it was good he didn’t take the pin. Moxley was a favourite to reach the finals for the tournament. This way they gave Moxley his win back over White.)

—They aired highlights of Bryan Danielson advancing to the Blue League finals of the Continental Classic after going to a time limit draw with Claudio Castagnoli on Collision. They showed clips of Eddie Kingston defeating Andrade El Idolo to also reach the finals of the Blue League of the Continental Classic. They aired soundbites from both Danielson and Kingston hyping the Continental Classic Blue League final for Dynamite. [c]

—They returned from break with Tony Schiavone backstage with Strickland and Prince Nana. Strickland spoke about his arm falling off his body. He spoke about wanting this so bad. He spoke about the Continental Classic breathing life back into the wrestling industry. He said he proved he’s one of the best in the industry. He turned his attention to someone on Collision who said he was building his houses with bricks. He mentioned Keith Lee by name. He said he has nothing to do on Long Island. He asked Schiavone if Lee was going to be there? Schiavone said Lee was here. Schiavone said if he missed Lee he had a contract for a Worlds End PPV match. Prime Nana noted he didn’t approve the match. Lee asked Prince Nana wondering if he would show up on Saturday? Strickland and Prince Nana left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I thought Strickland’s first part of his promo was great explaining why he wanted to win the Continental Classic. The second part where Strickland addressed Lee was not good. This did nothing to get me interested in wanting to see the match. They didn’t even have Keith Lee deliver a backstage promo. This honestly felt like just a throwaway match to get Strickland on the PPV card.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Mariah May on the entrance ramp. Renee asked May why she attacked Riho last week on Dynamite? May spoke about the greatness of Toni Storm. She noted 2023 didn’t have the best energy. She noted her debut will take place on the first Dynamite of 2024. The crowd booed. She’s noted it’s all about May. The crowd cheered as Riho chased May into the ring. The screen turned black and white as “Timeless” Toni Storm came out. Storm tried a sneak attack with the AEW Women’s World Title. Riho saw it coming. Riho went for a 619 but Luther pulled Storm to the floor. Riho delivered a flying crossbody onto Storm and Luther on the floor. Riho posed with the AEW Women’s World Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I thought May showed great confidence putting all the attention for her Dynamite debut. The brawl was really quick and actually didn’t really do anything to get me interested in seeing the AEW Women’s World Title match at the Worlds End PPV.)

—Action Andretti was backstage with Dante and Darius Martin. Dante spoke about coming up short against The Acclaimed on Collision. Martin noted they are other trios they could match up against. Darius was about to throw a challenge to any team. Orange Cassidy appeared with Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. Orange accepted their match for Rampage and left. Romeo stayed behind. Romero told them Orange did the same thing to him last week. Andretti accepted the match. Andretti chugged a whole water bottle. This led to Excalibur and Taz giggling on commentary.

—Lexi Nair was backstage with TNT Champion Christian Cage, Nick & Shayna Wayne. Cage asked Nair if Adam Copeland was going to keep them waiting. [c]

—They returned from break with a Miro vignette. He wasn’t sure what he was doing. He wondered if wrestling was poisoning CJ Perry. He said he wouldn’t touch Andrade El Idolo until the end of the Continental Classic. He said he was the Redeemer. He said he didn’t want to fight Andrade because he was his wife’s client. He said he wanted to fight Andrade because he was an “A**hole” which was bleeped. He challenged Andrade to a match at the Worlds End PPV.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. There were four paintings behind him which were covered. The crowd booed as Schiavone called out Don Calllis. Callis came out with Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The crowd chanted “FU Callis!” Callis said he had something important to say. He said there’s been important stuff going on outside the wrestling business. He said it’s been a difficult two weeks for him. He said you need family at times like this. He spoke about honouring Boxing Week in Canada. He revealed three separate paintings of himself with Hobbs, Takeshita and Fletcher. The fourth painting wasn’t revealed.

The music played as Sammy Guevara made his return. Guevara took the mic away from Callis hands. The crowd chanted “Sammy!” Guevara said “Long time no talk Don!” Callis asked Guevara if he got the gift he sent for his kid. He noted he got a painting for Guevara as well. Guevara revealed the painting. The painting was Guevara holding his kid with Callis, Hobbs, Takeshita and Fletcher. Guevara asked Callis who told him to put the picture of his baby on the painting. Callis said no one. The crowd chanted “You F—D Up” directed towards Callis. He spoke about his family supporting Guevara. He said Guevara wasn’t mentally capable of being a parent. He said Guevara is going to need all the help he can get.

Guevara said Callis needs to worry about leaving this group. He brought up how Hobbs beat Chris Jericho. He brought up how Takeshita beat Kenny Omega twice. He noted nobody remembers it because Callis gets all the attention in the group.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Those lines from Guevara definitely felt like a dig calling out the AEW creative team for their terrible booking. It really is something that AEW has done nothing with Takeshita since he beat Omega clean twice on PPV.)

—He said he would never expect people to ask him how he’s doing since his concussion. He spoke about never getting a message from Callis. Callis responded claiming Guevara was “shooting.” He said Guevara was disappointed he didn’t call him. He said he was disappointed Guevara dropped the ball. He was disappointed Guevara got hurt and was on maternity leave having babies. He said Guevara could choose the other family or his family. He told Guevara to think about his decision. He said Guevara was a failure as a wrestler and would be a failure as a parent. Guevara heard enough as he decked Callis. Hobbs, Takeshita and Fletcher attacked Guevara.

The crowd cheered as Chris Jericho ran down to make the save. Jericho attacked Hobbs, Takeshita and Fletcher with Floyd The Bat. Jericho smashed Callis’ paintings. The crowd cheered as Jericho handed Guevara the bat. Guevara smashed Callis’ painting. They had a stare down. The crowd chanted “Hug it out!” Jericho offered a handshake. Guevara approached Jericho and gave him a hug. The crowd cheered. The crowd booed as AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill attacked Jericho and Guevara. The lights went out. The crowd cheered as Darby Allin and Sting stood inside the ring. The crowd cheered as the babyface worked together to attack Big Bill and Starks.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I didn’t mind AEW changing directions and having Jericho wait for Kenny Omega to return before challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. This also gives AEW another chance to try and turn Guevara babyface who’s returning after becoming a father and from his concussion. Jericho and Sammy have a long history together so seeing them work together against the Don Callis Family is perfectly fine. This was a good angle setting up an eight-man tag match at the Worlds End PPV.)

—Renee interviewed Roderick Strong backstage. He thanked Renee for the time. He spoke about himself and The Kingdom doing tons of research. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett appeared as they showed a board claiming MJF was The Devil. He said he’s going to prove MJF is The Devil. He said MJF was going to be exposed. He said MJF was The Devil.

—Excalibur hyped the AEW Worlds End PPV card.

(2) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. EDDIE KINGSTON – Continental Classic Blue League Final

Danielson received a great reaction from the crowd. Danielson was wearing an eye patch. Kingston marched to the ring to a great reaction. The crowd booed as Danielson stalled in the early going. The action got underway as Kingston planted Danielson with a Saito suplex. Kingston followed by hitting a tope to the floor. Danielson took control after raking Kingston in the eyes. Danielson caught Kingston with a DDT on the ring apron. Danielson followed, rocking Kingston with a flying knee strike from the ring apron to the floor. [c]

Danielson and Kingston exchanged chops as they returned from break. Danielson went for a LeBell Lock but Kingston placed his foot on the ropes. Danielson mocked Kingston by booting him in the face. Kingston fired up sending Danielson flying with an exploder suplex. Kingston rocked Danielson with chops. Danielson countered an exploder suplex placing Kingston into the LeBell Lock. The hold wasn’t fully applied as Kingston grabbed the ropes to force a break. Kingston stopped Danielson from climbing the ropes. Kingston went for a superplex but Danielson escaped. Danielson placed Kingston in the Tree of Woe. Danielson rocked Kingston with a running dropkick. Danielson went for an avalanche backdrop suplex. Kingston countered into a crossbody as he landed onto Danielson’s eye which was covered by the eye patch. [c]

Danielson and Kingston exchanged chops as they returned from break. Danielson responded by catching Kingston with a Regal suplex for a two count. Danielson rocked Kingston with combination tones. Danielson went for a running dropkick but Kingston moved. Kingston rocked Danielson with a huge lariat. Kingston connected with a Northern Lights Bomb for a two count. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Kingston caught Danielson with a sunset flip for a two count. Danielson caught Kingston with a Busaiku Knee for a close two count. Danielson rocked Kingston with elbow strikes.

The crowd booed as Danilson said he was going to kick Kingston’s head in. Danielson grabbed Kingston’s wrist and stomped on his face. Kingston gave Danielson the finger. Danielson called for the Busaiku Knee. Kingston intercepted Danielson with a spinning back first. Kingston followed by hitting a half-and-half suplex. Danielson avoided a spinning back first. Danielson connected with a hook kick. Kingston responded, rocking Danielson with a pair of spinning back fists. Kingston delivered a stack powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston at 23:35 advances to the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament finals.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another excellent match on the show. A really strong back-and-forth action packed match as both Danielson and Kingston were challenging each other to bring out their best. It’s really fun seeing Danielson continue to wrestle these kinds of matches. You could tell Danielson was having a blast the way he was playing subtle heel stalling early but then turning up the intensity when needed. Kingston was just tremendous here playing the underdog babyface who just refuses to give up. Kingston winning would be a great moment because he’s the one who put both his championships at stake in the tournament. Two tremendous Continental Classic Tournament matches on the show.)

—Kingston looked emotional after the match. Jon Moxley made his way ringside. Moxley checked on Danielson. Danielson rolled out of the ring. Moxley grabbed a mic. The crowd chanted “Eddie!” He spoke about always believing in Kingston and fighting by his side. He said all he asked for Kingston to give his best. He spoke about Kingston being angry. He noted a lot of people loving people. He said the AEW fans in the building and fans watching at home love Kingston. He said they don’t care if Kingston wins or loses. He said they deserve to see Kingston’s best. He said he knows Kingston better than Kingston knows himself. He said he knows Kingston can’t beat him. He said Kingston already lost. He said it’s not going to fly this time. He spoke about giving Kingston a shot of a lifetime a couple years ago. He spoke about letting Kingston go down on his shield. He said Kingston isn’t going to get any favours this time. He said Kingston would have to earn every inch if he wants to become a Triple Crown Champion like his heroes.

Kingston took the mic from Moxley saying he spoke enough. He told Moxley to not treat him like his “Young Boy B*tch like Yuta!” He said he’s no young boy. He said he was Moxley sempai. He spoke about breaking into the industry before Moxley. He spoke about hating himself more than anyone else. He said “On Saturday, the king of the bums is going to push you!” He mentioned how Moxley wouldn’t let him quit AEW to shape the younger guys. He wants Moxley to show him his fighting spirit. He said he was going to bust Moxley up and enjoy it. He said that’s his outline. Kingston’s music played. They had a stare down.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Really strong promos here from both Kingston and Moxley as they made the finals of the Continental Classic feel like a big match. Kingston getting the win at the PPV would be great to say he’s got wins over Danielson, Moxley and Claudio. Kingston winning the Triple Crown Title would also give Kingston the chance to keep wrestling in AEW and in boht NJPW and ROH which really means something to him.)

—Christian told Nair he was waiting all night for Copeland to show up. Copeland appeared, attacking Nick. A brawl broke out between Christian and Copeland. AEW security guards tried to hold Copeland back. Copeland attacked the security guards. Copeland went back after Christian backstage. AEW wrestlers tried to hold Christian and Copeland away from each other. Copeland kept chasing Christian backstage. AEW wrestlers appeared holding Copeland back from Christian.

(Amin’s Thoughts: We already know the history between Christian and Copeland. I thought the brawl was a much better way to build the PPV match than having another interview on the show.)

—Stokely Hataway joined commentary for the next match. Hathaway on commentary explained he wasn’t trying to create a wedge between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. SKYE BLUE

Statlander overpowered Blue in the early going. Statlander planted Blue with a pair of scoop slams. Blue went for a tilt-a-whirl head scissors but Statlander landed on her feet. Statlander planted Blue with a stalling suplex. Blue responded by sending Statlander into the ropes. Blue took control rocking Statlander with a rising knee strike. Blue planted Statlander with a face buster onto the ring apron. [c]

Statlander rocked Blue with a pair of lariats as they returned from break. Statlander planted Blue with a rolling German suplex for a two count. Blue responded by catching Statlander with a superkick. Blue connected with Code Blue but Statlander kicked out for a good two count. Blue went for a flying hurricanrana but Statlander caught her. Statlander planted Blue with a powerbomb for a two count. Statlander placed Blue on the ropes. Blue blocked a superplex. Blue distracted the referee. Julia Hart appeared as she nailed Statlander with her TBS Title. Blue delivered an avalanche Code Blue for the win.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 9:20

—Blue attacked Statlander after the match. Hart followed rocking Statlander with a sliding lariat. Blue placed Statlander in a Dragon sleeper. Willow Nightingale ran down to make the save. Abadon appeared on the entrance ramp acting spooky.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I thought this was a well-wrestled match as both Blue and Statlander worked well together. The avalanche Code Blue spot was a great finish for a match. Blue needed the win to showcase her alliance with Hart. I just thought Hathaway being on commentary made things really confusing. I had no idea of the program going on between Hathaway, Nightingale and Statlander. I also don’t get why they were working that program when they should’ve been putting the focus on Abadon who’s getting a TBS Title match at the PPV.)

—Renee was backstage with Ruby Soho and Saraya. Renee noted Soho would face Marina Shafir on Rampage. Soho went to speak. Saraya interrupted her saying she’s got someone special for Soho on Rampage. Saraya introduced Harley Cameron. Saraya noted she would do anything with her hands. Soho got a phone and left. Renee asked how Saraya and Cameron came together. Saraya said Cameron could show her. Cameron pulled out a huge kitchen knife and began laughing.

—Justin Roberts hyped the main event. The Devil’s masked men appeared from the crowd to no reaction. MJF came out to a great reaction. Samoa Joe’s music played but didn’t come out. They showed Joe on the screen selling his leg injury. MJF told the referee he was working the match alone.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They were basically telling you an angle was coming before the PPV.)

(4) MJF vs. THE DEVIL’S MASKED MEN – ROH World Tag Team Title match

MJF was wearing a harness and his shoulder was taped up. MJF took control early, sending a masked man crashing into the turnbuckle. MJF went to remove the mask but was stopped. MJF launched the masked man to the floor. MJF tried again to remove the mask. A masked man distracted the referee. There was another masked man who appeared from underneath the ring. The masked man attacked MJF with a pipe. The masked man delivered the Heat Seeker to MJF. The masked man placed his foot on the ropes. The other masked man grabbed onto the masked man’s foot for the leverage pin to win the titles.

WINNERS: The Devil’s Masked Men at 1:25 to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles

(Amin’s Thoughts: I give MJF credit for wanting to do this match working through injuries. My other thought was the ROH World Tag Team Titles are meaningless. I’m not even sure if MJF appeared once on ROH TV (not AEW TV) as the ROH Tag Team Champion. That right there should tell you the ROH Tag Team Titles are meaningless. They needed to take the titles off MJF & Adam Cole. This was just an angle to get the titles off MJF. This still sucked.)

—The Devil’s masked men attacked MJF after the match. Joe’s music played as he hobbled to the ring. The Devil’s henchmen left the ring. Joe helped MJF to his feet. The Devil appeared on the ring. There was a message on the screen, “Pleasure doing business with you.” Joe attacked MJF with a chair. Joe gave MJF a Muscle Buster. The crowd booed as Joe posed with the AEW World Title. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m going to guess Adam Cole will be revealed as The Devil when he returns from injury. Cole was the one who convinced MJF to give Joe the AEW World Title match. The Devil storyline is just stretching at this point and isn’t really doing anything to get me interested at this point. Joe attack did work to get MJF wounded heading into the World Title match. MJF just beat Jay White at the Full Gear PPV with an injury. They’ve also teased matches for MJF with Strickland, Wardlow and The Devil. This injury angle really didn’t convince you to think Joe is winning the title at the PPV.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS

The two Continental Classic tournament matches were both excellent. There have been some great wrestling matches throughout the tournament. The Continental Classic has been doing the heavy lifting and carrying the show. We are starting to see again what happens when AEW needs more than just wrestling matches to carry a show. I enjoy watching most AEW PPVs. Worlds End PPV should be a good show. That’s where you give the credit to the wrestlers who put on the great match to overcome the lack of booking and build heading into the matches. We got to see an example of that on this episode of Dynamite. Overall, this was a strong show mostly due to the two terrific Continental Classic Tournament matches.

