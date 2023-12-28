FREE PODCAST 12/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-3-2019) Top 10 Stories of 2018 with Keller & Parks including Saudi Arabia, Fox TV deal, Rousey, All In & AEW, Reigns cancer, and more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Greg Parks, a longtime PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of Wrestling Night in America. They present their respective Top Ten Stories of 2018 Lists and compare their similarities and differences, discussing in-depth each story and why it ranked as high as it did including these topics: Saudi Arabia, Fox TV deal, Ronda Rousey, All In & AEW, Roman Reigns cancer announcement, and more.
