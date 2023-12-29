AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading MJF-Devil, Copeland-Christian, Toni Storm-Riho, FTR-House of Black, Julia Hart-Abadon, Lee-Swerve, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Worlds End is upon us. That means it time for the final opportunity to sell these feuds before the PPV on Saturday. That also means it’s time to get caught up on where things stand and make final predictions for Saturday’s event. With that thought in mind, I say to you dear readers and the AEW roster, to quote Sgt. Esterhaus from Hill Street Blues, “let’s be safe out there.”

MJF vs. Samoa Joe; MJF vs. The Devil:

The go-home segment for the AEW World Championship match this Saturday will see the champion and challenger team up to defend MJF and Adam Cole’s ROH tag titles against two of the Devil’s assailants. We were promised this match sans the titles a couple weeks ago only for MJF to attacked backstage beforehand. I don’t see them doing the same thing a second time so this match is happening. I think the same issues apply. How do the assailants wrestle without giving away their identity? How do the assailants avoid getting unmasked? I suppose there’s a chance that Samoa Joe could abandon Max to get dismantled by the assailants. Of the two, he’s less of a babyface. It would also be to his benefit to allow Max to be beaten up ahead of their match on Saturday. As for the outcome of that match, I expect MJF to overcome Joe on Long Island only to fall prey to the Devil who finally reveals herself.

Grade: A

Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage:

So I had hopes that Shayna Wayne could be an effective heel promo. She finally had her opportunity on Collision. It was not good. Much like a singer who starts a song off-key, Shayna’s cadence was off from the start and never got on track. The content of message was fine but the delivery was just not good. I like her being the Matriarch to Christian’s Patriarch but she never needs to do any talking. Let Christian handle that because he’s been exemplary in that department this year. As far as Christian goes, he accepted Copeland’s challenge to street fight. Given that he had no compelling reason to I assume he’s got a plan to ensure his victory. I absolutely think he should retain his title. Copeland doesn’t need it and the right person could get a big rub from dethroning Christian.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Riho defeated Saraya to earn a shot at Toni’s title. The best part of this match was Toni on commentary again. Her calling Taz “the human duplex machine” cracked me up. The bit with the opera glasses after the match was hysterical. I continue to enjoy this whackadoodle version of Toni. I expect her to have a very good match with Riho. I fully expect her to defeat Riho and move on to a new opponent as the Mariah May story continues to build in the background.

Grade: A+

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Chris Jericho & TBA

Kenny Omega is out of action with diverticulitis. The tag champions thought that put them in the clear. Much to their chagrin, Jericho walked in and announced that he would be finding a replacement partner for the match on Saturday. I think the likely person is Kota Ibushi. Ibushi is best friend s with Omega so he’d want to step for him. He also has history with Callis Family which is important for what seem to the plans after Saturday. If Ibushi is the partner I still think the titles change hands and everything plays out the way it would have otherwise. If he’s not all bets are off.

Grade: N/A

Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Julia Hart and Abadon were on opposite sides of a tag match on Collision. Abadon’s team won with the returning Thunder Rosa picking up the win. Honestly it probably should’ve been Abadon given that they are challenging for a title on Saturday. This program has suffered a bit since Abadon doesn’t cut promos but the match should be fine. I’m far more interested in a Thunder Rosa/Julia feud anyway.

Grade: B+

FTR vs. House of Black

FTR came to the aid of Daniel Garcia after he got jumped by HOB following his upset of Brody King in the C2. They then challenged the HOB to a match at Worlds End. It’s unclear if it’s intended to be a straight up tag match or trios match with Daniel Garcia teaming with FTR. I certainly wouldn’t mind Garcia linking up with Cash and Dax and learning from them. It doesn’t mean he has to completely abandon 2.0 especially after Daddy Magic literally shielded Garcia with his body, but I think associating with more serious pro wrestlers can only help his career. Either way the match should be excellent. I think HOB win to keep the feud going.

Grade: A-

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Keith Lee promised to confront Swerve on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Swerve has to worry about the Gold League finals triple threat match between him, Mox, and Jay White. It seems pretty evident that Swerve is not winning that match and will be dealing with his tag partner turned foe at the PPV. I still hate that we know this by the way. Digressing, Swerve has to win this match. He’s on the ascent. He had a stellar interaction with the world champion last week and should be looking towards a world title match in the near future.

Grade: B

Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker

This story still seems to be designed to appeal only to me but so be it. Ang was trying to ask Ruby out for a drink for Christmas when Saraya interrupted. She apologized to Ruby for her previous behavior and sent her to the locker room with the promise of Christmas presents. As soon as Ruby was her gone her true colors emerged. She became narcissistic and possessive telling Ang, that Ruby was all hers and he wasn’t going to take her from him. Ruby is trapped in a toxic friendship at this point and Ang will have to help her see the light.

Grade: A+

