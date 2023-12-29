VIP AUDIO 12/29 – Von Erichs & World Class Wrestling History & DVD Review with Keller & Mitchell (8-8-2006) – A thorough supplement to the new “The Iron Claw” movie telling the story of the Von Erich tragedies and World Class territory (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special flashback as a supplement to “The Iron Claw” movie release, we jump back today to a nearly two hour discussion with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell on the history of World Class Championship Wrestling and the Von Erich family along with a review of the new World Class documentary DVD release from Aug. 8, 2006. We are featuring this as a supplement to the new “The Iron Claw” movie based on the Von Erichs that just came out this month in theaters. This discussion examines the highs and lows of this fascinating 1980s wrestling promotion starring The Von Erich family, The Freebirds at their peak, Chris Adams and Gino Hernandez, Jake Roberts, Rick Rude, Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express, Kamala, and many more well-known wrestlers of that era.

