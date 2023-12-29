IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (12/28): Lilly’s report on The Best of Impact Wrestling 2023, Part 2

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2023

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

-“We own the night” open.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show, the Best of Impact Wresting 2023 Part Two, and pitched to the first match.

(1) ALEX SHELLEY vs. NICK ALDIS

This was from Slammiversary 2023. Shelley beat the now WWE Smackdown GM with the Shell Shock to retain the World Title.

WINNER: Alex Shelley

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt noted that Shelley will defend against Moose at Hard To Kill.

-Alex Shelley won Male Wrestler of the Year and thanked the fans.

(2) ABC vs. RICH SWANN & SAMI CALLIHAN vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS vs. SUBCULTURE

This match was from Slammiversary as well. Mark Andrews pinned Brian Myers to win the tag team titles.

WINNERS: Subculture

-Hannifan reported that the new TNA action figures from PowerTown will have a pre-sale in March. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the new TNA Plus streaming service then pitched to the next match.

(3) CHRIS SABIN vs. KENTA

This match took place at Bound for Glory in Chicago. Sabin got the pin to retain the X Division title.

WINNER: Chris Sabin

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt said that Mike Bailey won the X Division Star of the Year award. Bailey said a few words and said the X Division is the best division in all of wrestling.

(4) ALEX SHELLEY vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Shelley pinned Alexander to retain the World Title in this Bound for Glory match.

WINNER: Alex Shelley

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the next match.

(5) TRINITY vs. MICKIE JAMES

This was also from Bound for Glory. Trinity made Mickie submit to Star Struck to get the win and retain the Knockouts title.

WINNER: Trinity

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the TNA Plus service again. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to an interview from Mike Bailey, who accepted the award for match of the Year (Bailey vs. Will Ospreay). He noted it was his second year in a row winning the award (Bailey vs. Josh Alexander won last year).

(6) WILL OSPREAY vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

Ospreay got the victory after a Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt reflected on the match, then thanked the fans for tuning in. Hannifan said that in 2024 they would be TNA and next week will be a Best of TNA show.

