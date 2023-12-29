News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-27-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including a potential McMahon-Michaels match, Booker T’s injury, TNA, ROH, Shelton, Raven, Backlund, Danielson, Roderick Strong (45 min.)

December 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 27, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • The Hot Five Stories including a possible Vince McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels match, Booker T’s injury, TNA’s New Year’s Eve Special, and Ring of Honor’s January lineups.
  • Another WWE developmental signing.
  • More potential TNA pay-per-view matches and a big TNA Turning Point rematch upcoming in the UK.
  • Plus, McNeill Sings The Hits
  • The Indy Lineup of the Week with Bryan Danielson and Roderick Strong hitting the Hoosier state.
  • A new Question of the Week about Shelton Benjamin.
  • Pat answers Listener Mail on Raven, Bob Backlund, and the contents of his refrigerator.

