VIP AUDIO 12/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-27-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including a potential McMahon-Michaels match, Booker T’s injury, TNA, ROH, Shelton, Raven, Backlund, Danielson, Roderick Strong (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 27, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories including a possible Vince McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels match, Booker T’s injury, TNA’s New Year’s Eve Special, and Ring of Honor’s January lineups.

Another WWE developmental signing.

More potential TNA pay-per-view matches and a big TNA Turning Point rematch upcoming in the UK.

Plus, McNeill Sings The Hits

The Indy Lineup of the Week with Bryan Danielson and Roderick Strong hitting the Hoosier state.

A new Question of the Week about Shelton Benjamin.

Pat answers Listener Mail on Raven, Bob Backlund, and the contents of his refrigerator.

