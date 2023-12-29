VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1856 (Dec. 28, 2023): Keller’s review of Von Erich movie, Rich Fann column on Von Erich movie, Parks looks at Breakout Star predictions, Alan Counihan on Naito’s last stand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1856

Cover-dated December 28, 2023

LINK: 1856 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story review of Von Erich movie… Rich Fann’s column on Von Erich movie… Greg Parks looks at his Breakout Star predictions last year and presents his 2024 picks.. Alan Counihan concludes his two-part series on Naito’s last stand… Torch Newswire… Keller TV reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)