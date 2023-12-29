VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – Review of “The Iron Claw” movie based on the Von Erich brothers’ rise and tragic falls, thoughts on the casting, the director’s choices, what was left out or downplayed (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a review of “The Iron Claw” movie which is based on the Von Erich brothers’ rise and tragic falls. Wade gives his thoughts on the casting, the director’s choices, what was left out or downplayed, and more including some excerpts of Gary Hart’s book on the topic (Hart was the booker during the rise of the Von Erichs).

