VIP AUDIO 12/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Preview of AEW Worlds End and a look at the last week of hype and developments, WrestleKingdom preview, Smackdown review, NXT (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics: Preview of AEW Worlds End and a look at the last week of hype and developments, a WrestleKingdom preview, a review of WWE Smackdown and NXT, and more.

