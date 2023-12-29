VIP AUDIO 12/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Preview of AEW Worlds End and a look at the last week of hype and developments, WrestleKingdom preview, Smackdown review, NXT (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics: Preview of AEW Worlds End and a look at the last week of hype and developments, a WrestleKingdom preview, a review of WWE Smackdown and NXT, and more.
NOTE: The Mailbag will be posted Friday.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.