FREE PODCAST 12/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Mitchell & Madden: (12-31-2013) What more did Daniel Bryan need to do to win over WWE management, looking ahead to Royal Rumble, live callers (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-31-2013), PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell filled in for Wade Keller and was joined by former PWTorch columnist Mark Madden for a “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special. They discussed with live callers what more Daniel Bryan has to do to get in favor with WWE management, last night’s Raw, the Rumble, radio and announcing stories, reality TV, and much more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.