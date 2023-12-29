VIP AUDIO 12/29 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): AWA Champions, Continental Classic match order, Orton’s short first title reign, will Punk help Seth like he helped MJF, MVP of MMA, Sasha Banks, Bloodline storyline conclusion, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Cultaholic Wrestling’s review of The Golden Age of the WWF

Will Sasha Banks get the big money deal she wants now that Charlotte Flair is out injured? Is Sasha more valuable than Charlotte to WWE today? How will Endeavor handle pursuing talent that left on bad terms?

Is it a good time for a new WWE Europe branch?

Favorite WWE European Champion?

Has 2023 been WWE’s best year since 2001?

Why was Randy Orton’s first 2004 WWE Title reign so short?

What made Otto Wanz, Jumbo Tsuruta, and Stan Hansen choices to be AWA Champions?

Who was the MVP of all MMA fighters this year?

What have been the cons of Shawn Michaels’s booking of NXT?

How much did MJF benefit from working with C.M. Punk and will Seth Rollins benefit similarly?

Thoughts on “You still got it!” chants aimed at C.M. Punk at MSG this week

Isn’t it a terrible idea for AEW to slow down their style for the sake of wrestlers’ health since it’s a competitive advantage over WWE?

Should AEW stay away from soap opera storylines and characters?

Reflections on wrestlers who died in 2023 including Bray Wyatt, Iron Sheik, Jerry Jarrett, Superstar Billy Graham,Terry Funk, Adnan Al-Kaissie, Adrian Street, Bushwacker Butch, Darren Drozdoz, Jay Briscoe, and Lanny Poffo.

Does Roman Reigns need to lose to someone inside The Bloodline to give a fitting, satisfying conclusion to the Bloodline saga?

When is it best to buy a pro wrestling live event ticket? Early or right before the show?

Should Tony Khan brag about having a big walk-up?

Reaction to a listener idea of a prestige pro wrestling company.

Would the Continental Classic have been better if match order was different?

