FREE PODCAST 12/29 – PWTorch Dailycast: Tony Khan Media Q&A before Worlds End including Omega injury, 2023 TV ratings, Women’s Division, WBD-AEW TV rights, booking philosophy, more (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner have this week off, so we are presenting instead the Tony Khan media Q&A featuring topics including the return of Sammy Guevara and the health issues with Kenny Omega, his experimentation with booking approaches and how he’s adjusting going into 2024, a potential Women’s Continental Classic, Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland, the WBD TV rights situation, the Devil storyline, and more.
