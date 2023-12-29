FREE PODCAST 12/29 – PWTorch Dailycast: Tony Khan Media Q&A before Worlds End including Omega injury, 2023 TV ratings, Women’s Division, WBD-AEW TV rights, booking philosophy, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner have this week off, so we are presenting instead the Tony Khan media Q&A featuring topics including the return of Sammy Guevara and the health issues with Kenny Omega, his experimentation with booking approaches and how he’s adjusting going into 2024, a potential Women’s Continental Classic, Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland, the WBD TV rights situation, the Devil storyline, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO