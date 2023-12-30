VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #791 (January 3, 2004): Mitchell column on Flair-Steamboat feud, Bill Apter Torch Talk, Jonny Fairplay Torch Talk, Top 50 Stories of 2003, Powell’s Hitlist, Greatest Moments in Wrestling That Never Happened

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #791 cover-dated January 3, 2003: This issue begins with a Cover Story on the Top 50 Stories of 2003… Pat McNeill’s part two of “It’s a Wonderful Life, Jeff Jarrett,” taking a look at what TNA wrestlers would be doing if TNA didn’t exist… Jason Powell’s December Hitlist with the best and worst in wrestling during the final month of 2003… Torch Newswire featuring the latest news and insider tidbits from WWE, TNA, and elsewhere… Torch Talk with Bill Apter, part three featuring Apter discussing the origins of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the concept behind it, the struggles to get two wrestles to post together for the first ever PWI cover, the first time Apter was scared for his own safety when fans didn’t like how he treated a babyface during a TV segment, and more… Bruce Mitchell’s column taking an in-depth look at the Ric Flair-Rick Steamboat feud in his ongoing series of insider “Liner Notes” on the Ric Flair DVD… Torch Talk with Jonny Fairplay, pt. 2, featuring his story on how he met Roddy Piper and came to work for him, including some bizarre details about his early interaction with Piper and insight into Piper’s daily lifestyle… End Notes with Wade Keller featuring thoughts on the Smackdown from Iraq, including a quote from a Torch reader who was at the event… And more…

