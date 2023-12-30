AEW WORLDS END PREVIEW (12/30): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, December 30, 2023
Where: Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 9,064 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 9,775.
How To Watch: Live on PPV
Announced Matches & Appearances
- MJF vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship
- Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ TNT Championship
- Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Continental Classic Final
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro
- Toni Storm vs. Riho – AEW Women’s World Championship
- Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
- Julia Hart vs. Abadon – TBS Championship
- Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules FTW Championship
- Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita – 8-Man Tag
- 20-Man Battle Royale for TNT Shot Anytime, Anywhere
