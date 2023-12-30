AEW WORLDS END PREVIEW (12/30): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Where: Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 9,064 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 9,775.

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Announced Matches & Appearances

MJF vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship

Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ TNT Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Continental Classic Final

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

Toni Storm vs. Riho – AEW Women’s World Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Julia Hart vs. Abadon – TBS Championship

Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules FTW Championship

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita – 8-Man Tag

20-Man Battle Royale for TNT Shot Anytime, Anywhere

