AEW WORLDS END PREVIEW (12/30): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

December 30, 2023

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Where: Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 9,064 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 9,775.

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • MJF vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship
  • Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ TNT Championship
  • Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Continental Classic Final
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro
  • Toni Storm vs. Riho – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
  • Julia Hart vs. Abadon – TBS Championship
  • Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules FTW Championship
  • Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita – 8-Man Tag
  • 20-Man Battle Royale for TNT Shot Anytime, Anywhere

