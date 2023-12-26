AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/23): Zilem’s “alt perspective” report on Danielson vs. Claudio, Garcia vs. Brody, Kingston vs. Andrade, plus Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 23 2023

FROST BANK CENTER IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly

[HOUR ONE]

The show started with a cold open; no soundbites or intro.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – Continental Classic Tournament

Before the match started, the commentary team reviewed the Continental Classic Tournament standings. The match started fast, with both men grappling, trying to take the other down. The commentary team reminded everyone Claudio was with Danielson when he broke his orbital bone.

Claudio nailed Danielson with an uppercut, and Danielson sat on the ground smiling. Both men had a unique exchange, for it was a form of money-flipping each other, but both men held on to the hold. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock, but Claudio broke the submission attempt. Claudio worked over Danielson in the corner, but Danielson railed to land running dropkicks on Claudio. Using Danielson’s momentum against him, Claudio was able to put Danielson in the giant swing. Claudio would later hit a clothesline and knock Danielson outside of the ring as the show went to its first commercial break of the night. [c]

After the break, both men fought on the top rope. Danielson would gain the momentum and hit a belly-to-back suplex for only a near fall. The ring announcer confirmed that both men only had five minutes remaining in the match. Castagnoli nailed Claudio with an avalanche suplex for only a near fall. Claudio reversed a triangle hold into the Naturalizer for another near fall. Danielson railed to hit Claudio with a Busaiku Knee, but Claudio kicked out two.

In the closing moments of the match, Claudio put Danielson into a Sharpshooter with only one minute left in the match. With forty seconds left, Claudio released the hold to hit Danielson with an uppercut, but the bell sounded, and the match finished in a draw. With a draw, Danielson advances to the Blue League finals.

WINNER: 20-minute time limit draw so Danielson secured a place in the Blue League Final.

(Brian’s Analysis: Danielson has the most draws in the history of AEW, and each one is more dramatic than the last. Both men did great work here, and I think they still have a better one in them. )

-A recap video was shown to hype up the Gold League finals this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & ACTION ANDRETTI

Before the match started, the commentary team mentioned that The Acclaimed hadn’t defended in 45 days due to the Devil’s attack. Considering it’s been a while since The Acclaimed wrestled, they started the match fast to match the speed of their opponents. Gunn and Andretti had good exchanges before the show went to a commercial break. (C)

After the break, Gunn was still working on Andretti. Top Flight and Andretti worked over Bowens with quick tags and fast moves. Gunn was tagged back in and ran wild in the match. Both Martin brothers hit dives to the outside. In the closing moments, Andretti got a near fall with a moonsault, but Caster grabbed Andretti’s tights to secure the roll-up pinfall.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Gunn in 9:00 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

(Brian’s Analysis: Fun while it lasted. I would have made the title switch here, personally. I’m not sure potentially turning the Acclaimed heel is the way to go, but I’m willing to let this play out.)

-A vignette with a Hook was shown. Hook said he’ll defend his FTW Title at Worlds End on Long Island, N.Y.

(3) KEITH LEE vs. BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana)

The commentary team went over the history of singles matches between both men. When the match started, both men charged each other like bulls, with no man moving an inch. Cage and Lee then exchanged leg takedowns. Cage would hit Lee with a DDT as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, both men exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring. Lee threw Cage over his shoulders and attempted a pin but only got a near fall. Cage showed his speed and agility throughout the match. After hitting a 619, Cage got Lee up for a superplex and got a close near fall. Cage nailed Lee with an F-5, and Cage pinned Lee with a cocky pin, but Lee kicked out. In the match’s closing moments, Prince Nana brought out a cinder block, but Lee didn’t allow that to distract him, and Lee was able to hit the Big Bang Catastrophe to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Keith Lee in 9:50

(Brian’s Analysis: Both men displayed their strengths throughout the match. Brian Cage at his size shouldn’t be able to move like a Lucha-based wrestler, but he disregards gravity every time.)

-After the match, Lee grabbed a microphone and said, “I have a house to tear down, and I’m going to do it brick by brick.”

(Brian’s Analysis: It sounds like we are getting Lee vs. Swerve at Worlds End next Saturday. I feel to give the match more heft, the match should be in a steel cage. It puts more men in a great spot on the card and gives more reasonable sense to blow this blood feud off.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed with Toni Storm. She mentioned how Riho defeated Saraya and how Mariah May beat Riho down after the bell. Storm was unaware of that person. Mariah gave her introduction. Storm said it was lovely to meet her. Mariah was disappointed, saying they had bet before. Storm claimed to have met thousands of admirers. Mariah declared with excitement, “I got my American wrestling license.” When Renee asked when she’d wrestle, Mariah responded, “You ask a lot of questions, but it’ll be very soon.” Storm claimed that because she was staring into the camera, she heard none of what they were saying.

-Nick Wayne and Christian Cage entered the ring. Cage told fans to shut up and let him conduct his business. He mentioned that Nick’s mother had struck Adam Copeland with his TNT Title belt. He stated that she might explain herself. Shayna Wayne arrived in the ring after he introduced her.

[HOUR TWO]

Shayna left with an arrogant demeanor. Taking the microphone from her, Christian declared, “The floor is yours.” She yelled at the crowd, “You boo me? Are you a mother? You are really daring.” She claimed that Nick is her pride and delight and thus the reason behind her actions. Nick chewed on his gum with a confident smile. She claimed that the reason she took the decision she did was because she had observed Copeland slam a steel chair into his skull while sitting in the ring. She said, “I did what any loving mother would do. I shielded my son.” She stated that it has become evident to her that Christian is the only person who shares her concern for her son.

Christian called Copeland an idiot. Christian said that Shayna placed food on her son’s plate and helped him realize his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by working as a server for $40,000 a year. He claimed Copeland attempted to crush that hope with a single chair strike. Given that Copeland was raised by a single mother who took on menial occupations to support her son’s dream, he said he thought Copeland would be able to empathize. Declaring himself an advocate for single mothers everywhere, he claimed he wished Copeland’s mother was still living to witness her disown him. He claimed that it cost him because Copeland couldn’t control his rage.

He claimed that night he scored another goal and defeated Copeland in the greatest triumph of his career. He claimed to have left Montreal with “Mother Wayne,” his mother. He consented to his challenge to a duel at Worlds End. He claims to have already been defeated because he is on top of the mountain and is a level above him. He promised to beat Copeland one last time in Long Island.

(Brian’s Analysis: I was impressed with the performance delivered by Shayna. I am not sure I’m completely sold on Copeland and Cage again at the PPV, but with their two minds together, the match on the night should be great.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Big Bill and Ricky Starks. They said they will party in Long Island since Kenny Omega is recovering from surgery. Chris Jericho interpreted Bill and Starks and said he doesn’t know with who or when, but he has signed a contract for a tag team title match.

(4) DANIEL GARCIA vs. BRODY KING – Continental Classic Tournament

Daddy Magic joined the commentary team for the match. The match started fast and furious, with King hitting chops and a cannonball diving into Garcia. The fans were very into King. Garcia tried to fight back, but King put Garcia into a sleeper hold onto the apron, similar to how King beat Darby Allin in a Battle Royal. King released the hold, and Garcia fell to the ground as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, King still dominated the match. After each chop, Garcia would absorb each shot and show he wouldn’t go to the ground. King welcomed Garcia to chop him directly in the chest. Garcia went to suplex King, but King countered each time before finally getting King up for a suplex and getting a great-looking near fall. King landed a DVD and clothesline, but only got a near fall. King followed up with a Gonzo bomb, but somehow, Garcia kicked out at two. In the closing moments, Garcia was dazed and couldn’t get up. King picked up Garcia, but Garcia surprised King with a jackknife cover to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 10:20 and is awarded three points in the Continental Classic Tournament.

(Brian’s Analysis: Fantastic work from King and Garcia. In a way, this match almost mirrored the main event from last Saturday. King plays the bully so well, and Garcia getting the flash pin out of nowhere was an excellent finish to the match.)

-After the match, the House of Black beat down Garcia and Daddy Magic. FTR made the save and then challenged House of Black to a match.

(5) THUNDER ROSA & ABADON vs. JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE

Thunder Rosa received a great reaction from the local fans. Abadon and Hart started the match. Abadon and Hart had good exchanges early on. Abadon reached out to Rosa for a tag, but Blue and Hart caught her off. Blue and Hart double-teamed Abadon as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Blue and Hart were getting the heat on Abadon. Eventually, Abadon got the hot tag to Rosa, and Rosa ran wild in the match. Rose connected with a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Hart went for a moonsault in the closing moments, but Abadon broke up the move. Rosa then hit the Tahana bomb to secure the pinfall victory for her team.

WINNERS: Thunder Rosa & Abadon in 9:00

(Brian’s Analysis: Happy to see Thunder Rosa back in a wrestling ring. She looks in great shape, and I’m looking forward to what she adds to the Women’s Division.)

(6) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO – Continental Classic Tournament

After the bell rang, both men showed sportsmanship with a handshake. Even though Kingston has been selling his injured spot throughout the tournament, he looked very sharp early on. After Kingston hit a closeline, the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Kingston went for a suplex, but Andrade countered and started to work on Kingston’s knees. Andrade connected with the three amigos, but Kingston kicked out at two. Andrade went up for a dive, but Kingston countered with a kick to Andrade. Kingston fired up, hit the machine gun chops and a suplex to Andrade, and got a near fall. Andrade knocked Kingston to the outside and hit a great-looking moonsault. Once back in the ring, Andrade hit a standing moonsault and got a near fall. Andrade went for the hammerlock DDT, but Kingston pushed him in the corner to back the hold. [c]

Both men brawled into the corner until Andrade hit a great-looking spinning back elbow for a near fall. Andrade went for the Figure-Eight submission in the match’s closing moments, but Kingston broke up the hold. Kingston hit two spinning back fists followed by a Northern Lights bomb to secure the pinfall victory and earn three points in the tournament.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 15:30 to earn three points in the Continental Classic Tournament.

(Brian’s Analysis: There was a sign in the crowd that said Eddie Kingston fights like a drunk dad. Well, they aren’t entirely wrong. Kingston has this way of firing himself and the fans up, not by doing anything flashy in the ring but by his body language and demeanor inside the ring. Kingston fights for what’s right and his principles. I had my concerns about the chemistry of this match, but Andrade eased my concerns early into the match.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Again, I’m amazed how this show flies by. I’m disappointed the tournament will be over next Saturday at Worlds End, but I’m excited about how AEW builds off the Continental Classic Tournament moving forward in 2024.

