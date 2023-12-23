AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/23): Keller’s report on Continental Classic Blue League matches – Danielson vs. Claudio, Kingston vs. Andrade, Brody vs. Garcia, plus Trios Title match, Christian Cage speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT
DECEMBER 16, 2023
GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER
AIRED ON TNT
Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuiness
Ring Announcers: Dasha Fuentes
[SCHEDULED]
- Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League
- Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo – Continental Classic Blue League
- Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Blue League
- Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Abadon & Thunder Rosa
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Daddy Ass vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) – AEW Trios Championship Match
- Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee
- Christian Cage returns
[HOUR ONE]
