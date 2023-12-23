FREE PODCAST 12/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: 2023 Year-End Awards + WWE TLC Post-show from 10 Years Ago (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present their End of 2023 Awards.

Then we jump back ten years (12-23-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast’s WWE TLC post-show with host Greg Parks. Parks discusses with live callers the just-completed WWE TLC PPV. Then PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joins mid-way through to offer his live perspective from the TLC PPV event headlined by Randy Orton vs. John Cena in a TLC match unifying the two WWE world titles, The Wyatts vs. Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz, C.M. Punk vs. The Shield, plus BIg E, Cody, Cesaro, R-Truth, and more.

