VIP AUDIO 12/23 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Danielson vs. Claudio, Kingston vs. Andrade, Garcia vs. Brody in Continental Classic matches, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defend, Shayna Wayne speaks, Toni Storm promo, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the December 23 episode of AEW Collision including Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade, Danny Garcia vs. Brody King in Continental Classic Tournament matches, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defend, Shayna Wayne speaks, Toni Storm promo, Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO