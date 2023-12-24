FREE PODCAST 12/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Machado: Continental Classic matches, Christian welcomes Shayna Wayne out to speak, Lee vs. Brian Cage, Toni Storm promo, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the Continental Classic matches including the finals for both the Blue League and Gold League being established and predictions on what happens from here. Also, thoughts on Toni Storm-Mariah May, Christian Cage and Shayna Wayne, Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee, the return of Thunder Rosa teaming with Abadon, the direction of The Acclaimed, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.