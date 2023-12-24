FREE PODCAST 12/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Machado: Continental Classic matches, Christian welcomes Shayna Wayne out to speak, Lee vs. Brian Cage, Toni Storm promo, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the Continental Classic matches including the finals for both the Blue League and Gold League being established and predictions on what happens from here. Also, thoughts on Toni Storm-Mariah May, Christian Cage and Shayna Wayne, Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee, the return of Thunder Rosa teaming with Abadon, the direction of The Acclaimed, and more.

