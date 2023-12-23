VIP AUDIO 12/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-22-2005): Contrasting morale in WWE and TNA, where Sting fits in with TNA, theory on Stephanie-Shane McMahon dynamic, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 22, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about the contrasting morale in WWE and TNA, the positives and negatives of each locker room, and what specifically sets the tone in each locker room. Also, notes on where Sting fits in with TNA, how Chris Benoit would be an ideal pick-up for TNA, and a good way for TNA to build up to a dream match on PPV using its own in-house talent. Plus, a theory on the Stephanie-Shane McMahon dynamic and their respective futures in coming years running WWE. Notes on Hulk Hogan saying he won’t wrestle Shawn Michaels again. Plus, a few other subjects.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO