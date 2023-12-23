AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/23): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Where: San Antonio, Tex. at Frost Bank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,841 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 5,569.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League

Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo – Continental Classic Blue League

Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Blue League

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Abadon & Thunder Rosa

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Daddy Ass vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) – AEW Trios Championship Match

Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee

Christian Cage returns

