AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/23): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

December 23, 2023

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Where: San Antonio, Tex. at Frost Bank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,841 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 5,569.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo – Continental Classic Blue League
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Blue League
  • Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Abadon & Thunder Rosa
  • The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Daddy Ass vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) – AEW Trios Championship Match
  • Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee
  • Christian Cage returns

