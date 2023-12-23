VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 1: The Annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for the traditional Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! Yes indeed, we have Rich Kraetsch and Joe Lanza of Voices of Wrestling on board as always as we put our festive WCW Christmas hats on and draft those wrestlers that engaged in competition during the ’80s and ’90s on any “Clash of the Champions” special. The caveat this year? We’re drafting them in their Clash form. So you want nWo Kevin Nash? You’re out of luck, but can I interest you in one Vincent Vegas? As always, our drafters are challenged with putting their cards together at the end of the show, and you the listener can pick the winner. A fun way to kick off our ProWres Paradise festive season!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO