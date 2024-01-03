20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (1/3/2004): John Cena vs. Big Show for U.S. Title, plus Bradshaw, Guerreros, Teddy Contest with Dawn Marie, Sable, Nidia, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown house show report

January 3, 2004

Glendale, AZ at Glendale Arena

By Paul Solinger, Torch Team Contributor

I just returned from the brand new Glendale Arena where the WWE presented their first house show of the new year. The crowd was decent as far as house shows go. No tickets were sold for the upper level. The lower level was filled in the sections with a direct view of the ring. The corner sections, however, were fairly empty. It was a good show, with excellent continuity between what we see on TV and what we saw in the arena.

The ring announcer started the show roughly five minutes early, which I had no problem with. The opening match started at 7:32, after the customary reading of the rules and the national anthem. At first I thought I was watching an old NWA show as they announced a ten-minute time limit. It got even more surreal as they announced “five minutes remaining”. This was surprising, and unnecessary as no matches approached the time limit.

(1) The World’s Greatest Tag Team beat Spanky & Paul London when Haas pinned London. A good match, fast-paced at times. Haas and Benjamin make great heels with sarcastic smirks on their faces. Spanky and London showed great athleticism. It’s a shame they seem to be relegated to opening house shows. Haas pinned Spanky after a Benjamin superkick.

As the introductions began for the second match, Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance. He walked to the ring to great heel heat. He started jawing with the fans, including making an interesting comment to one male fan. He threatened to come out there and beat him up and then bang the fat chick he was with. He then switched it around and said, “Since this is Arizona, maybe I’ll beat the fat chick and bang you!” Not sure where that was going. After announcing a U.S. Title match for later on, John Cena’s music hit. Cena freestyled some homophobia directed towards Heyman and then said that he’s ready to beat someone up, so he might as well start with him. Rhyno ran to the ring, apparently to save Heyman, and nailed Cena with a Gore. He then set him up for another Gore, but Cena reversed it into an F-U. When Cena focused on Heyman again, Big Show came down. He caught Cena with a chokeslam and left him lying. Heyman then announced that Show will face Cena in the main event for the U.S. Title. This was an excellent angle to set up the main event. It gave the card and the match more meaning by setting it up this way. It turned out that this would be Rhyno’s only appearance of the evening.

(2) The Cat (w/Lamont) pinned Jamie Noble. Noble wasn’t accompanied by Nidia for this match, if you can call it that. Lamont was introduced first and was meant by a resounding, “Who’s that?” The Cat had zero heat, positive or negative. Nobody was into his performance or his character. The match lasted less then five minutes and ended with a role-up by the Cat. It wasn’t a good match, and I was thankful that it was short.

(3) Scotty 2 Hotty pinned Nunzio. Originally Scotty and Rikishi were supposed to team up, but Rikishi was a no-show. Scotty was over, mainly with people waiting for him to perform the worm. He did perform it, and the crowd got there pictures and went home happy. The Worm wound up being the finishing move, which didn’t help Nunzio’s attempt at being a tough guy.

(4) Hardcore Holly & Bradshaw beat Matt Morgan & A-Train when Holly pinned Morgan. This was very similar to the Smackdown match a few weeks ago, with Shannon Moore instead of Bradshaw. Bradshaw was worked over for most of the match, with Holly playing his psychotic teammate. All four men got their finishers in at the end, with Holly pinning Morgan after an Alabama Slam. Given the participants, I was surprised at how smoothly it flowed.

(5) Chris Benoit beat Chuck Palumbo (w/Johnny Stamboli) by submission. This was a very good match, as expected with Benoit involved. Palumbo had his own version of the Boston Crab on Benoit a couple times during the match, going for a submission, but it was Benoit’s Crossface that did him in. After the match, Stamboli attacked Benoit but was soon locked in the Crossface as well. He tapped out, too.

(6) Rey Mysterio beat Tajiri and Billy Kidman in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Title when Rey pinned Tajiri. This was announced as having a sixty-minute time limit, and I had hopes that they would let them go. Of course, it barely lasted ten but it was still decent action. Kidman and Rey started off as allies, but Kidman soon turned on Rey with a vicious clothesline. The formula of the match was to basically throw one man out of the ring while two men fight inside. This worked for awhile until Kidman went for a Shooting-Star Press on Tajiri. Rey came in and knocked Kidman off the top rope. He then rolled up Tajiri in a victory roll for the pin. Afterwards, Kidman tried to make peace with Rey and offered him a handshake. The fans were against it, and Rey almost didn’t, but in the end he shook Kidman’s hand. Kidman responded with a clothesline. He then started beating down Rey, but Rey eventually turned the tables and nailed Kidman with two 619’s. I believe that would make it a 1238.

They shot T-Shirts out to the crowd and gave away a JVC Tower of Power as they headed towards a ten-minute intermission.

(7) The Basham Brothers beat Los Guerreros and Akio & Sakoda in an elimination match to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. Los Guerreros were introduced first, with Chavo coming to the ring ahead of Eddie. He grabbed the mic and told Eddie that he was sorry for how he acted on Smackdown and he wanted to put it behind them and focus on winning the titles. Eddie agreed and they shook hands. Nice continuity. This might have been the best match of the night with the fast-pace of the opening few minutes. The first fall ended with Eddie nailing Akio with a frog splash after Chavo’s tornado DDT. The crowd was really behind Los Guerreros. They even started a “Chavo” chant at Eddie’s request. After the first elimination, Chavo complained briefly about Eddie getting the pin, but they came together to face the Basham’s. Eddie was taking the brunt of the punishment for most of the match, and the crowd was on the edge of their seat waiting for that hot tag. When Eddie finally had the opportunity, Chavo reached out to tag him, but then pulled his hand back. Chavo jumped off the ring apron and walked to the back, leaving Eddie all alone. It was an excellent swerve that no one in the crowd saw coming. Eddie fought of the Bashams briefly, but he was soon pinned. Afterwards, the crowd started an “Eddie” chant as he rose to his feet.

(8) Dawn Marie won a Tiny Teddie contest over Sable and Nidia. Nidia and Jamie Noble were the highlight of this segment. Sable came out first, followed by Nidia, with her cane, and Noble. Noble put Nidia in the center of the ring, and then walked over and began flirting with Sable. Nidia was completely unaware. When Dawn Marie entered the ring, he did the same thing. It was hilarious. Nidia was the first to take over her robe, and her dance was hilarious. She was having a real hard time doing it, due to her “blindness”. She almost tripped over her own legs. Dawn Marie was next, with her seductive dance. Sable was last, and she asked the crowd to scream her name if they wanted to see what she had. When they did, she said, “That’s too damn bad!” She said that she should be the winner without having to show her teddie. In the end, Dawn Marie won. Sable then kicked Nidia’s cane out from under her before moving to leave the ring. Dawn attacked Sable, taking off her rope, but she quickly grabbed another robe to put around her. Dawn and Nidia left the ring together.

(9) Big Show pinned John Cena to retain the United States Title. I wasn’t even aware the U.S. Title was still an active belt. In any event, there wasn’t much to this match, as it barely lasted five minutes. Show was on offense most of the time, until the ref took a bump. Brock Lesnar came down, in the surprise of the night, and dropped Cena throat-first on the top rope. This set up Show for the chokeslam and the pin as the ref recovered. Benoit started to come out to protect Cena, but he was attacked by Morgan and A-Train, who dragged him to the ring. Lesnar walked to the back, careful not to take any bumps I’m sure. Show, Morgan, and Train pounded on Cena and Benoit in the ring, with Benoit starting to fight back, when Rey Mysterio ran to the ring. He connected with an incredible Huracanrana on Big Show, leaping off the top rope. This set Show up for a 619 which placed right into Cena who nailed him with an F-U. An excellent series of moves. The heels left the ring as Rey grabbed the mic. He thanked everyone for coming and wished us all a Happy New Year. He then coaxed Cena into doing a freestyle rap. Cena gave a great rap, heavy on the local flavor. He mentioned ASU, Sun Devil Stadium, and a throwback to when Neil Lomax played for the Cardinals. Despite his loss at the end, it was a great way to send the crowd home happy. Lesnar’s appearance was a great surprise.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, a decent house show. Not the best one I’ve seen, but far from the worst. The crowd was hottest for Eddie Guerrero, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio. The best heat went to Paul Heyman, hands down. No one else was even close, except possibly the ring announcer every time he said “ten minute time limit.” I don’t mean to shill for the WWE, but if you ever have a chance to check out a live event, do it. Watching it on TV doesn’t compare to seeing it live.

