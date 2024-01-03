AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Where: Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,293 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,646.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
- Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin – AEW International Championship
- Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia
- 2024 State of the Union with Christian Cage
- Samoa Joe to speak
