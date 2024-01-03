AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Where: Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,293 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,646.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin – AEW International Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

2024 State of the Union with Christian Cage

Samoa Joe to speak

