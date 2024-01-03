VIP AUDIO 1/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-5-2005): An overview of the 2005 Indy Scene including rising stars, increased DVD distribution, comparing bookers, WWE castoffs (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 5, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed PWTorch Indy Reporter Chris Vetter about the state of the independent wrestling scene looking back at the year 2005. Vetter has probably attended more indy shows in person and watched more indy DVDs in the past year than anybody else in the world, and he lends his first-hand perspective from a variety of perspectives. Who are the MVPs of the Indy Scene for 2005, who are the top undiscovered prospects for WWE and for TNA’s X Division, what indy promotion is offering the best DVDs, whose booking is the best, how are WWE castoffs doing and why don’t some catch on, and much more.

