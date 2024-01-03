AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and some final grades for MJF-Devil, Copeland-Christian, Storm-Riho, Miro-Andrade, Julia Hart-Abadon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

World’s End is in the rearview mirror. A very uneven 2023 is in the rearview mirror. As AEW kicks off its fifth year of existence, the first Dynamite of the year is an opportunity to shake off last year and start fresh. There’s new champion, a new heel faction, and the potential for a huge debut. Here’s hoping Dynamite gets off to a strong start in 2024. In the words of the legendary Ed Sullivan this should be “a really big show.”

MJF vs. Samoa Joe; MJF vs. The Devil

MJF’s world indeed came crashing down around him on Saturday night. Despite putting up a valiant effort fighting with one arm, MJF was choked out by Samoa Joe and in turn lost the AEW World Title. If that wasn’t bad enough, after the match the Devil’s assailants swarmed the ring to attack MJF and Adam Cole, who’d been at ringside for the match only for Cole to reveal himself as the Devil. A distraught MJF was attacked by the assailants, revealed to be The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. MJF was left lying in the middle of the ring after being powerbombed into oblivion by Wardlow.

MJF is expected to be taking some time off to deal with his shoulder injury. In the meantime, there’s a new AEW World Champion. I expect Joe to cut a strong “mission statement” promo. Speaking of promos, Adam Cole has some ‘splaining to do himself. This needs to be a cold-blooded, deadly serious promo, no “story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay” or “Adam Cole bay-bay” period. Cole’s group needs to be put over strong as a credible threat.

Final Grade: A

Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage

These two tore the house down at Worlds End. Copeland got the win only for Killswitch to show up intending to cash-in on his “anytime, anywhere” TNT Title shot he won earlier in the night. Killswitch decimated Copeland, but before he could cash-in, Christian manipulated him into turning the contract over and quickly beat his former BFF to regain the title.

Clever booking that achieved the best of both worlds. Copeland got a win but Christian ultimately left as champ. Time for both parties to move on. Christian Cage is scheduled to cut a “state of the union” promo. I assume Christian gets a new foe, as the eventual Killswitch blow-up simmers in the background.

Final Grade: A+

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Storm and Riho had a pretty good match. To the surprise of nobody, Storm retained her title. I would assume then that she will get a new opponent. The returning Serena Deeb feels like the perfect adversary. She’s cold as ice and no nonsense and that demeanor would be the perfect contrast to Toni’s whackadoodle persona. Meanwhile, Mariah May will have her in-ring debut. Given that the majority of the audience has never seen her wrestle, she needs a good showing to make a good first impression.

Final Grade: A

Swerve vs. Keith Lee

The Swerve-Keith Lee program is snake bitten and seems destined to never actually culminate. Lee had to pull out of the match due to injury just hours before the show. He was replaced by Dustin Rhodes. The match went too long, especially for a replacement match. That’s all behind Swerve now, though. It’s onward and upward. I don’t think he’s going to be Joe’s first opponent, so he’s going to need to something important in the meantime.

Grade: Incomplete

Le Sex Gods vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Sammy Guevara returned last week and wound up reuniting with Chris Jericho as part of the pivot resulting from Kenny Omega being out with diverticulitis. That was fine until Saturday when potential allegations against Chris Jericho surfaced. Though no specifics have emerged, it’s put a dark cloud over Jericho’s head. If I were Tony Khan I would pivot away from Jericho for a bit. Don’t poke the bear so to speak. Put Sting & Darby in hat spot. Give Sting one last title as he prepares to hang up his baseball bat for good.

Final Grade: C+

Julia Hart vs. Abadon

The match was what it was. Onward and upward. Julia Hart is likely going to feud with Thunder Rosa next and that will good for her. They can cut promos on each other, and Rosa will be a good opponent for her in-ring.

Final Grade: B-

Miro vs. Andrade

These two worked hard in their match on Saturday night. It’s just a shame that Andrade’s departure was reported by wrestling news outlets ahead of time and cast a shadow over this match and removed suspense over the winner. On the positive side, Miro and C.J. Perry are seemingly reunited and that’s the best thing for both of them. Let C.J. be more no-nonsense and point Miro towards something substantive, like perhaps Orange Cassidy and the International Title. Happy trails to Andrade.

Final Grade: B

FTR vs. House of Black

This feud finally gets to the ring when the two teams face off on Collision in FTR Country – Charlotte, North Carolina. The match should be great. I expect HOB to win to continue the feud.

Grade: B+

Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker

During an interview with Renee Paquette, Saraya apologized to Ruby again and then gifted her Harley Cameron. Ruby then walked off when Ang called her on the phone. I have no idea what the purpose of Harley Cameron is, but I’ll give it chance. To me though this was overall not much in the way of story progression.

Grade: B-

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW WORLDS END HITS & MISSES (12/30): Devil reveal, Christian vs. Copeland, MJF vs. Samoa Joe, Kingston vs. Moxley, Sting & Darby & Jericho & Guevara vs. Starks & Bill & Takeshita & Hobbs

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Worlds End poll results for best match and overall grade