NJPW 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 18 lineup: Sabre vs. Tanahashi, Ospreay vs. Moxley vs. Finlay, Sanada vs. Naito

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 aires on Jan. 4 at 1:30am Eastern on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary available live and on-demand after the show airs.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay – Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. BOSJ Tag League 2023 Winners TJP & Francesco Akira

WTL 23 & IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo – Winner-Takes-All match

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & Evil

New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash to crown KOPW 2024 Provisional Champion

