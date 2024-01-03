NJPW 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 18 lineup: Sabre vs. Tanahashi, Ospreay vs. Moxley vs. Finlay, Sanada vs. Naito

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 aires on Jan. 4 at 1:30am Eastern on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary available live and on-demand after the show airs.
The complete lineup for the show is as follows:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
- Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay – Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. BOSJ Tag League 2023 Winners TJP & Francesco Akira
- WTL 23 & IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo – Winner-Takes-All match
- Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
- Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & Evil
- New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash to crown KOPW 2024 Provisional Champion
PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican will both have their reviews posted on pwtorch.com tomorrow.
