FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s understudy and replacement in the AWA and WWF, Ken Resnick, gives insights on Gene the person and professional (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (1-4-2019), Wade Keller interviews Ken Resnick. Ken was Gene’s understudy in the AWA who eventually would replace him as the main interviewer when Gene left for the WWF. Resnick would later follow Okerlund to the WWF. Resnick talks about learning from Gene by observing him and receiving advice. He also talks about what it was like in the AWA when Okerlund left, and how Okerlund received Ken when he arrived in the WWF a few years later. Ken also tells what is known as The Vince McMahon Mustache Story.
