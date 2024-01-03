FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review the Best of IWTV’s Wrestival including Alec Price vs. Krule, Miracle Generation vs. Grizzled Young Vets, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a tour of the Best-ival of Wrestival, IWTV’s massive four-day wrestling festival over New Years. They didn’t watch all 11 shows, but picked a wide cornucopia of some of the most intriguing matches including Alec Price facing Krule to finally determine the one true IWTV World Champ in a Fan’s Bring the Weapons match, Grizzled Young Vets battling Miracle Generation for the IWTV Tag Titles, Sonny Kiss against Matt “Killdozer” Tremont, and much more. For VIP Listeners, they continue their Lost Matches of 2023 series with Kenzie Paige capturing the NWA World Women’s Title from Kamille, as well as Mike Bailey & Jake Something vs. Titus Alexander & Bryan Keith from Deadlock Pro.

