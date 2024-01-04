VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Cole explains himself, Samoa Joe’s first promo as champ, Cassidy vs. Dante, Mariah May’s debut, Darby vs. Takeshita, Christian celebrates, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 3 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Darby vs. Takeshita, Samoa Joe’s first promo as AEW World Champion, Adam Cole explaining himself, Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin, Danny Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland, Christian celebrates his TNT Title win, Mariah May’s in-ring AEW debut, and more.

