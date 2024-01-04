News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Cole explains himself, Samoa Joe’s first promo as champ, Cassidy vs. Dante, Mariah May’s debut, Darby vs. Takeshita, Christian celebrates, more (27 min.)

January 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 3 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Darby vs. Takeshita, Samoa Joe’s first promo as AEW World Champion, Adam Cole explaining himself, Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin, Danny Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland, Christian celebrates his TNT Title win, Mariah May’s in-ring AEW debut, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022