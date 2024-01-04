FREE PODCAST 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Worlds End follow-up, Samoa Joe speaks, Adam Cole explains, Mariah May’s in-ring debut, Darby-Takeshita, live callers, mailbag (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss AEW Dynamite including reaction to Samoa Joe’s show-opening promo as new World Champion and then the Adam Cole in-ring explanation for his secret plan as the Devil. From there, they talk with live callers and answer email topics on every other segment on the show including critiques of some choices made to kick off the new year, the in-ring AEW debut or Mariah May, the latest Christian promo, the first challenger to the new Continental Crown Champion, and more.

