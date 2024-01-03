AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/3): Keller’s report on Samoa Joe, Christian, and Adam Cole all speaking, plus Cassidy vs. Dante, Garcia vs. Strickland

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2024

NEWARK, N.J. AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Brandon LeClair to break down the show with live callers and emails.

OUR SWITCHBOARD IS WORKING AGAIN!

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Samoa Joe standing backstage with the AEW World Title over his shoulder backstage after winning the belt last Saturday night. He was sweaty and breathing heavily as he addressed beating MJF. He said MJF embarrassed him, cheated, and used everything at his disposal to try to keep that belt from him. He said he took everything from him in front of his friends and family. “You may be a scumbag, MJF, but I’m a heartless son of a bitch,” he said. He added that there’s not enough room in the world for both of them. “I am Samoa Joe and I am the AEW World Champion and I will take everything from anyone who tries to take this from me,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the post-match setting from Saturday when the adrenaline was flowing. I really like that they started the show with Joe and the AEW World Title rather than the Devil reveal.)

-They went to the arena and Excalibur said it’s Samoa Joe’s world and they’re just living it.

-Adam Cole’s music began, but then it stopped. Instead, new music played and Cole came out in crutches, flanked by Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett dressed in black. Strong spoke first. He told everyone to shut up and listen to his best friend. He yelled, “Adam!” Cole sat on a chair and asked if the fans don’t have sympathy for him. He said he finds it so ironic that so many people were shocked and disgusted at what happened at the end of Worlds End. He said that means they’re all stupid and they don’t understand right from wrong. He said they think they’re the bad guys because he betrayed MJF. He said MJF has created more enemies in AEW than anyone else. He said he’s run his mouth for years. He said if turning on MJF makes him the Devil, “then buy me a one-way ticket straight to hell.”

Cole said MJF is a narcissist and the only person he cares about is himself. He said it was time for a change. He said most of the wrestlers in the back will eventually thank him. He said that’s true of the fans and Tony Khan, too. He said MJF is gone and isn’t coming back.

He said there are a lot of reasons he did what he did. He said MJF would’ve done the same thing to him the second he didn’t need him anymore. He said Cole never needed MJF. He said he sacrificed everything in that friendship. He said he broke his ankle, so he lost something, not MJF. He took credit for the fans falling in love with MJF. He said in the beginning this was all about the AEW World Championship, but then it turned out to be more than that. He leaned forward and said it became about ripping the heart out of a man and bringing him to his knees. He said MJF is dead.Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!”

He said his group has one goal in common, which is winning gold. He pointed out that Taven & Bennett are ROH Tag Team Champions. He said Strong is going after the International Title. He said Wardlow is finally with a group who respect him, and he’s going to go after the AEW World Championship. He said when he’s healed, Wardlow will do the right thing and forfeit the AEW Title and give it to me. Wardlow nodded like he was trying to convey he will even though he won’t. (This is too much like Christian Cage and Luchasaurus and way way too early to be hinting at the eventual break-off of Wardlow from Cole.)

Cole said it was an absolute pleasure doing business with Joe. He said they were happy to take out “Hangman” Page for him. He said when Wardlow rises through the ranks and earns a title shot against him, he hopes Joe isn’t champion “because it’d really, really suck to hurt a friend.” He said self-esteem is built on action and they took action. He said AEW needed change and they made it happen. “The Undisputed Kingdom starts a new chapter here in AEW and the Devil is here to stay, bay-bay,” he closed with.

Tony Schiavone said it was an elaborate plan that took a long, long time, but it worked. Jay White’s music suddenly played and he walked out alone. Excalibur said he was the first victim of the Devil and his henchmen. White said he’s glad to see Cole didn’t lose his edge afterall. He said he’s a fan of what he did to MJF, but he doesn’t like being collateral to his cause. He asid he’s not alone now, unlike when Cole had his men attack him. Austin and Colten Gunn came out and they charged into the ring and brawled. The Acclaimed then charged out to the ring. Schiavone said they remember what happened to them. The Undisputed Kingdom bailed out. Excalibur said he didn’t expect to see The Acclaimed come to the aid of Bullet Club Gold. The Bullet Club left the ring. The Acclaimed played to the crowd as their music kicked in again.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot covered in the first 15 minutes of the show. They attempted to tie up a lost of lose ends and have key people react to being victims of Cole’s actions in recent months. Cole was good here. Are Taven, Bennett, and Strong capable of being serious people in this group, because it’ll define it down if they continue to act like they’re holding in laughter over a silly inside joke constantly? With C.M. Punk gone and Bryan Danielson planning to retire at the end of this summer, Cole could still end up being the most valuable of the three in the long-run for AEW among the three who showed up together. If Cole turns babyface again – which I hope is not within the next two years because AEW turns people way too often – when that music returns, it’ll get a big pop. As noted, I’m not thrilled they’ve already hinted at a break-up between Cole and Wardlow, especially because it so closely resembles the Christian-Luchasaurus dynamic. I hope everything gets sorted out in the next couple weeks with it being clear who is in a babyface role and who is in a heel role, which applies here to Joe and Bullet Club Gold in particular.)



-A vignette aired on Eddie Kingston winning the Continental Classic with new soundbites from Kingston. He said he’s so confident now, it’ll take someone special to take those three championships from him.

-Excalibur plugged the four-way later to earn a shot at Kingston’s Continental Crown.

(Keller’s Analysis: So any hope that the Continental Crown would be something other than yet another men’s singles title in the AEW Dynamite ecosystem is extinguished already.)

-A vignette aired on Daniel Garcia with Garcia talking about his scheduled match against Swerve Strickland. He said no matter how much pressure Swerve puts on him, he won’t break. He said he will not beat him because he will fight through the pressure.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good vignette to build the main event and lay out the stakes.)

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. DANTE MARTIN – AEW International Title match

Hook and Danhausen accompanied Cassidy onto the stage before returning to the back. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. They locked up mid-ring. They fought back and forth in the early minutes. Schiavone said this match could set the tone for AEW this year. He said Cassidy had more wins than anyone in AEW in 2023. At 3:00 Cassidy dove through the ropes and checked Dante into the barricade. Dante suplexed Cassidy on the floor. With both down, they cut to double-box break. [c/db]

Cassidy controlled the action during the break. Dante landed a top rope crossbody after the break for a two count at 9:00. Dante engaged in slo-mo kicks with Cassidy. Cassidy rallied and landed a spike DDT for a near fall. Dante blocked a Beach Break attempt and landed a lift-and-drop kneelift to the chin for a near fall. Dante landed a splash off the top rope and landed on Cassidy nearly entirely across the ring and scored a two count. They exchanged leverage near fals. Cassidy avoided a senton and then landed a sudden Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 13:00 to retain the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as you’d expect from these two.)

-Action Andretti and Darius Martin came out to check on Dante.Danhausen and Hook came out to congratulate Cassidy. Top Flight’s music then awkwardly played as the two threesomes stood and eyed each other. Cassidy shook hands with Dante. Private Party’s music then played. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy came out. They said the tag division has been missing flavor and excitement since they were gone. They entered the ring and said they are putting every tag team on notice. They listed FTR, The Young Bucks, “and even the Hardys.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Not the best promo. A bit clunky. Also, how are fans supposed to feel about them? The crowd didn’t seem to know.)



-Renee Young interviewed Toni Storm in black and white. She was taken aback by being in New Jersey instead of New York. She said he’s heading to Broadway. Renee asked if she’ll watch Mariah May’s match later, as she’s been practically begging her to do. Storm said she doesn’t watch wrestling. Storm said Mariah May is going to pay her dues, “and what better place to do that than in New Jersey?” She threw a shoe at Renee as she left.

-A House of Black vignette aired. Malakai Black said they accept the challenge from FTR, but they want to beat them in front of their family in North Carolina. He said they will find out if their family truly truly loves them.

-Exclalibur said that match will take place on Saturday on Collision.

-Renee interviewed Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Nana wondered if Garcia comprehends who he is getting in the ring with. Swerve said he’s getting the match because he respects that Garcia is aiming for championship gold. He said Garcia says he won’t fold under pressure, but unfortunately Garcia will have to go through pain. He said he wants to accomplish in 2024 something he didn’t in 2023. He said he thought it’d be MJF, but his body couldn’t take it anymore, so it’ll be Samoa Joe he’s going after. He told him to be ready. Nana said, “Who’s house?” He smiled and walked away.

(2) MARIAH MAY vs. QUEEN AMINATA

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early double-box break with May on offense. [c/db]

May grounded Aminata during the break. Back from the break, Aminata kicked May and then slapped her hard three times and then chopped her to the mat. Aminata continued on the attack and showed fire. May caught a charging Aminata with a slingblade. She followed with her Mayday finisher for the win.

WINNER: May in 6:00.

-Renee interviewed May in the ring afterward.