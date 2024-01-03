VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lansdell: World Tag League 2023 recap, update on NJPW news, in-depth Wrestle Kingdom 18 preview, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Lansdell giving his thoughts on the NJPW WTL 2023 tournament. They then discuss the incredible WTL 2023 finals between Bishamon and G.O.D. Next. They also discuss the latest NJPW news including Hiroshi Tanahashi being named NJPW president and NJPW joining the United Japan Pro Wrestling Group. The show concludes with an in-depth preview of every announced match for Wrestle Kingdom 18. Download this show now!

