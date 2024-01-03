WWE Raw Ratings Report (3/1): The Rock’s appearance leads to expected boost in viewership, 2023 vs. 2023 full year average viewership and demo rating comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (1/1) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, featuring a surprise appearance by The Rock, drew an average of 1.751 million viewers. That’s the highest viewership since the Aug. 14 episode last year.

Hourly viewership:

1st Hour: 1.620 million

2nd Hour: 1.858 million

3rd Hour: 1.774 million

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.60 rating, up from 0.18 for last week’s Best of Raw 2023 episode and above the 0.48, 0.46, and 0.49 the prior two weeks, but below the 0.65 it drew on Nov. 27. Raw hadn’t otherwise topped 0.60 in the key demo since the June 26, 2023 episode.

YEARLY TOTALS

Viewership Averages by Year

Average 2023 Viewership: 1.695 million.

Average 2022 Viewership: 1.735 million

Key 18-49 Demo Rating Average

Average 2023 Demo Rating: 0.52

Average 2022 Demo Ratings: 0.46

