FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-10-2019) AEW Rally and latest rumors, WWE Women’s Division headed into Rumble, Smackdown and Raw highs and lows, Homecoming, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss AEW Rally and the latest rumors and facts on their future, thoughts on the WWE Women’s Division headed into the Royal Rumble and beyond, Smackdown and Raw highs and lows, Impact Homecoming, Hulk Hogan’s return to Raw, the hype for the NXT call-ups, the continued WWE ratings woes, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.