FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-10-2019) AEW Rally and latest rumors, WWE Women’s Division headed into Rumble, Smackdown and Raw highs and lows, Homecoming, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss AEW Rally and the latest rumors and facts on their future, thoughts on the WWE Women’s Division headed into the Royal Rumble and beyond, Smackdown and Raw highs and lows, Impact Homecoming, Hulk Hogan’s return to Raw, the hype for the NXT call-ups, the continued WWE ratings woes, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO