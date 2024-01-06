VIP AUDIO 1/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-7-2006) – Caldwell Audio Show: Should WWE stay the course with Cena, what’s next for Triple H, TNA with Sting and Samoa Joe on top, Vince as centerpiece of Raw (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 7, 2006 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

John Cena as champion, why WWE should stay the course with Cena, why anyone on the WWE roster would want to be John Cena, why Cena’s cheesy raps are effective, who could step into Cena’s role if he turned heel, and the entire roster for potential top babyfaces.

How Triple H can return to the glory days, why Triple H should return to the DX days, how WWE has compensated for the lack of a long-term storyline.

Why Vince McMahon has placed himself at the centerpiece of Raw and how the lack of a long-term storyline hurts Raw.

Mark Henry’s unanticipated return.

How TNA let the fans take control of the promotion, the ramifications of letting the fans control a promotion, the logically-challenged TNA Television shows, the future of TNA with Sting and Samoa Joe.

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO