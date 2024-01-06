AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/6): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, January 6, 2023

Where: Charlotte, N.C. at Bojangles Coliseum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,169 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,193.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)

Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta – AEW Continental Crown Championship

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen (J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry)

Adam Copeland to respond to Christian Cage

