AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/6): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, January 6, 2023
Where: Charlotte, N.C. at Bojangles Coliseum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,169 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,193.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)
- Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta – AEW Continental Crown Championship
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen (J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry)
- Adam Copeland to respond to Christian Cage
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/23): Zilem’s “alt perspective” report on Danielson vs. Claudio, Garcia vs. Brody, Kingston vs. Andrade, plus Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Rush says he tore his hamstring early in the AEW Continental Classic tournament
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.