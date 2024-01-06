VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #792 (January 10, 2004): 2003 Torch Awards, backstage news from WWE Raw, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Goldberg’s future, Nash’s future, Angle’s future, roster cutbacks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #792 cover-dated January 10, 2004: This issue features the 2003 Torch Awards including MVP of the Year, Best Wrestler, Best Heel, Best Babyface, Best PPV, Best Feud, and Best TV Series. Also, the WWE Newswire features several first-generation insider scoops on behind the scenes happenings in WWE related to this week’s Raw, the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Goldberg’s future, Kevin Nash’s future, Kurt Angle’s future, roster cutbacks, and more. Jason Powell’s full-page “On Topic” column takes an in-depth look at the Guerreros feud and how with a little depth and a turn away from the ordinary and obvious it could really take off. Plus, Wade Keller’s “End Notes” featuring his random thoughts on the bigger stories of the week, brief TV Summaries and Match Results from the major shows of the past week, the handy “Upcoming Events” schedule, and more!

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #792

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE