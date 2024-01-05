FREE PODCAST 1/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Bloodline attack backfires on Reigns in main event, Logan Paul, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss The Bloodline’s interference in the main event Triple Threat match backfiring on Roman Reigns and also the production decision about how to reveal Nick Aldis’s decision to Paul Heyman. They also discuss Ashante “Thee” Adonis’s meeting with Aldis. Plus, the return of Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, Logan Paul, Tyler Bate’s return, and more.

