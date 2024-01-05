VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Knight vs. Orton vs. Styles for a Reigns title match, Owens vs. Escobar for U.S. Title match, Iyo vs. Michin for Women’s Title, Logan Paul, AOP, Tyler Bate, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a main event of L.A. Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles for a Roman Reigns title match with a Bloodline appearance including Reigns himself, Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar for U.S. Title match, Iyo Sky vs. Michin for Women’s Title, plus Logan Paul, AOP’s return, Tyler Bates’s return, and more.

