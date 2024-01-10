Details released on new “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals” episodes on A&E starting next month

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE and A&E have released details on the latest new episodes for their “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals” series.

WWE Rivals, hosted by actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., includes roundtable discussions with wrestlers about specific memorable feuds. The season includes these topics:

Triple H vs. The Rock

Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

John Cena vs. Randy Orton

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Then the biography series covers these wrestlers:

Randy Orton

Sgt. Slaughter

Scott Hall / Razor Ramon

“Diamond” Dallas Page

British Bulldog

Roman Reigns

The first back-to-back episodes of the two series premieres Feb. 25.

New York, NY – January 10, 2024 – WWE on A&E steps back into the ring this winter beginning Sunday, February 25 with a knock-out new season of “WWE Rivals” at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by a new season of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series continue to explore the lives and careers of some of the most beloved and well-known WWE Superstars and give viewers unparalleled access through in-depth interviews and archival footage.

Kicking off the night, “WWE Rivals” returns with actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars to explore the storylines and characters at the helm of epic rivalries that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features a roundtable of former WWE Superstars who discuss the dramatic storylines that defined the WWE, speak with Legends who watched these rivalries unfold and analyze archival footage from WWE’s library.

In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstars Triple H vs. The Rock beginning with their heated rivalry over the World Championship in the early 2000s. The season continues with other iconic rivalries including Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage; Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels; John Cena vs. Randy Orton; Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian; as well as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Following at 9pm ET/PT, “Biography: WWE Legends” continues to convey the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and fans. The season begins with examining the enthralling life and career of the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, Randy Orton, with other Legends featured this season including Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon, Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Both series will be available On Demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com

“Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals,” are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.