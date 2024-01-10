WWE hires new Head of Media & Production just days after longtime head of production for WWE, Kevin Dunn, departed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has hired Lee Fitting, a veteran of ESPN, to fill the role of Head of Media & Production just days after Kevin Dunn’s departure. It appears Fitting is essentially replacing Dunn, although the scope of his responsibilities might not be a complete match to Dunn’s expansive role before he left.

Chris Kaiser, Marty Miller, and Bryan Fadem were handling various duties without Dunn’s supervision in recent weeks.

“Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a press release. “Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth.”

Fitting oversaw production for Monday Night Football, College GameDay, the College Football Playoff, and many other properties within the Disney/ESPN portfolio.

It’s possible Lee will bring new ideas and some noticeable changes to how WWE shows are presented to viewers.

