AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 10, 2024

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,861 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,137.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sting & Darby Allin – Tornado Tag Match
  • Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Page
  • Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale & Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue & Saray & Ruby Soho
  • Lance Archer & Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Orange Cassidy & Dustin Rhodes & Adam Copeland & Preston Vance – 8-Man Tag Match
  • Samoa Joe to appear

