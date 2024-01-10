AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,861 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,137.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sting & Darby Allin – Tornado Tag Match
- Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Page
- Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale & Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue & Saray & Ruby Soho
- Lance Archer & Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Orange Cassidy & Dustin Rhodes & Adam Copeland & Preston Vance – 8-Man Tag Match
- Samoa Joe to appear
