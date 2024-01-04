AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/3): Amin’s report on Swerve vs. Garcia, Cassidy vs. Dante, Takeshita vs. Darby, Samoa Joe speaks, Cole explains, Christian celebrates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2024

NEWARK, N.J. AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

—The show opened with new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe cutting a backstage promo after winning at Worlds End. He said he’s not a man who makes predictions. He’s a man who makes promises. He spoke about MJF using everything in his power to steal from him his rightful championship. He said what MJF did to him, he would return back a thousand fold. He spoke about MJF cheating to take the AEW World Title. He spoke about taking everything from MJF. He said MJF might be a scumbag. He said he’s a “Heartless Son of a Bit*ch!” He said he will always take what is his. He said he’s the AEW World Champion. He said he will take everything from everyone who tries to get the title from him.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really good promo from Joe showing great intensity as he looks great as champion.)

—They showed a straight high camera shot of the arena. Excalibur introduced the show. They showed highlights of Joe winning the AEW World Title at the Worlds End PPV. They showed clips of Adam Cole being revealed as The Devil.

—Adam’s Cole’s music played. There was a big firework display. Cole’s music stopped. They played a new theme song as “Undisputed” was written on the side screens. Cole came out on crutches with Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Cole sat on a chair. Strong told everyone to shut up and listen to Cole. Strong was still playing his onscreen comedy character screaming “Adam!”

Cole asked the crowd if they don’t have sympathy for him? He spoke about the crowd being shocked over what happened at World’s End PPV. He called the crowd stupid. He wondered why the crowd thinks of him and his group as the bad guys. He spoke about MJF creating more enemies in AEW than everyone else. He spoke about MJF running his mouth in the locker room. The crowd chanted “A**hole!” He said MJF was narcissistic. He said MJF had his claws hooked to AEW more than everyone else. The crowd chanted “He’s our scumbag!” He said even Tony Khan would thank him because “MJF is gone and is never coming back.” The crowd booed.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They wasted no time having Cole who just turned heel delivered the key line about MJF being gone. MJF now has the chance to play his bidding war story of 2024 while recovering from injury.)

—He said MJF would have done the same thing to him. He said he never needed MJF. He said MJF needed Cole. He said he sacrificed everything for the friendship and brought up breaking his ankle. He said the crowd wouldn’t be cheering for MJF without him. He spoke about saving and ending MJF’s championship reign. He spoke about destroying a man to his core. The crowd chanted “Shut the F—Up!” He called his group the “Undisputed Kingdom!”

He spoke about Bennett and Taven being the ROH World Tag Team Champions. He spoke about Strong being his real best friend. He said Strong will be going after the AEW International Championship. He spoke about the group respecting Wardlow. He said Wardlow will be going after the AEW World Title. He said Wardlow would forfeit the AEW World Title and hand it to Cole once he’s cleared. He congratulated Joe on his win. He spoke about taking out “Hangman” Adam Page for him. He said he hoped Joe won’t be champion when Wardlow is ready to climb the ladder. He said it would suck to hurt a friend. Cole smiled. He spoke about AEW needing change. He said The Devil is here to stay.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like the name Undisputed Kingdom, a play off of the Undisputed Era when Cole was the leader of his group in NXT. I also liked how Cole right away gave the mission statement to win championship gold. The line about Wardlow handing Cole the AEW World Title was interesting. This leads you to believe Wardlow might not be in the group for long and possibly replaced by a returning Kyle O’Reilly at some point. I still don’t like Strong screaming people’s names as he comes off like a mid-card player in a main event heel faction. Cole is much better playing heel and his delivery was tremendous. Overall, a good start for the Undisputed Kingdom.)

—The music played as Jay White came out. He said Cole was The Devil and was happy he didn’t lose his edge. He wasn’t happy Cole had The Devil’s masked men jump him when he was going for the AEW World Title against MJF. He said he wasn’t alone. Austin and Colten Gunn. A brawl broke out between both teams. The Undisputed Kingdom has the number’s advantage. The music played as the AEW World Trios Champion The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass came out to make the save. Acclaimed had a stare down with Bullet Club Gold. White and The Gunns left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like how this played out with both Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold making their presence felt. Cole’s masked men attacked both teams. This could set up possible trio matches with Acclaimed, Bullet Club Gold and The Undisputed Kingdom.)

—They aired highlights of Eddie Kingston beating Jon Moxley and winning the AEW Continental Classic Tournament at the AEW Worlds End PPV. They aired soundbites of Kingston having confidence after beating Moxley in the finals.

—Daniel Garcia called himself facing “Swerve” Strickland in the main event on the first Dynamite of 2024, a mission statement for AEW. He claimed he and Strickland are the two youngest hottest stars in the AEW. He spoke about not folding underneath the pressure. He claimed Strickland won’t beat him. He said he will fight through the pressure and beat Strickland.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. DANTE MARTIN – AEW International Title match

The match began with some mat wrestling. Dante stopped Orange from placing his hands in his pockets. Dante caught Orange with a pair of pinning combinations for a couple of near falls. Orange rolled to the floor. Orange played possum teasing, placing his hands inside his pockets. This led to Dante going after him. Orange took advantage, hitting a tope sending Dante crashing into the barricade. Orange placed his hands in his pockets. Orange ran around the ring. Orange delivered a woo dropkick, sending Dante crashing into the barricade. Dante responded by hitting a suplex on the floor. [c]

Orange caught Dante with a Stun Dog Millionaire as they returned from break. Dante responded by catching Orange with a tope on the floor. Dante connected with a springboard crossbody for a two count. Dante did Orange’s lazy kicks. Orange responded, nailing Dante with a superkick. Orange followed stomping away at Dante in the corner. Orange connected with a satellite DDT for a two count. Orange went to climb the ropes.

Dante went to stop Orange with a leaping superplex. Orange shoved Dante off the ropes. Orange caught Martin with a flying DDT for a two count. Orange went for an Orange Punch but Martin avoided it. Dante rocked Orange with a knee strike for a two count. Dante went for a dive but Orange kept rolling away. Dante rolled the ropes delivering a springboard splash for a two count. Orange responded, catching Dante with a crucifix for a two count. Dante went for a running knee strike but Orange ducked. Orange caught Dante with an Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 13:30 to retain the AEW International Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was on the lower end of Cassidy title defences as International Champion. This was still a good action packed match as Dante and Orange worked well together. Martin wasn’t going to win the title but it was nice to see he got some moments to shine. A good showing from Orange who looked good in the win. This is a good way to keep Orange strong before he eventually faces Strong, who Cole mentioned was going for the International Title.)

—Action Andretti and Darius Martin came out to check on Dante after the match. Danhausen and Hook came out to congratulate Orange. The music played as Isiah Kassidy came out with a returning Marq Quen. Quen introduced himself and Kassidy to the crowd. He noted the tag team division has been lacking. The crowd chanted “Welcome Back!” Kassidy noted the tag division has been missing some excitement and flavour. Quen noted the tag division has been missing Private Party. Kassidy said they are putting the tag team division on notice. They called out FTR, The Young Bucks and The Hardys. They said new year, new champs. They asked the crowd to join them in their catchphrase.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Nice to see Private Party back together as they will bring some freshness into the tag team division. Kassidy for the most part played the third wheel with The Hardys. It might take some time for the fans to get behind Private Party again. I liked how they wasted no time calling out some of AEW’s biggest teams and saying they are coming for championship gold.)

—The screen was black and white. Renee interviewed AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Luther backstage. She said Renee’s perfume was very overwhelming. She said she was excited to come here. Until she realized this was New Jersey and not New York. She said she belongs on Broadway. Renee spoke about Mariah May making her debut and wanted Storm to see her match. Storm said she doesn’t watch wrestling. She said May can pay her dues by wrestling in New Jersey. She told Luther to carry her away. She said “chin, tits and shoe!” She flung her shoe away. [c]

—They returned from break with soundbites from House of Black accepting FTR’s challenge for a tag team match this Saturday on Collision.

—Renee interviewed “Swerve” Strickland and Prince Nana backstage. Prince Nana spoke about Garcia being a respected competitor. Prince Nana noted Garcia is stepping inside the ring with a boss of bosses. Strickland noted he respects Garcia because he’s also going after championship gold. He said Garcia won’t have to go through pressure. He said Garcia would have to go through pain. He said wants to accomplish something that he didn’t in 2023. To win championship gold. He thought he would be addressing MJF. He said MJF’s body couldn’t take it anymore. He said it’s up to Samoa Joe. He told Joe to be the one because he’s coming for championship gold. Strickland left. Prince Nana said “Who’s House” The crowd screamed “Swerve’s House!”

(Amin’s Thoughts: I have no clue why they had Strickland go full heel in his match against Dustin Rhodes at the Worlds Ends PPV. This backstage promo showed that Strickland’s match at Worlds End was booked completely backwards. The crowd wants Strickland to be a babyface. I liked Strickland mentioning Joe by name. Joe vs. Strickland for the AEW World Title could be the match at the Revolution PPV.)

(2) MARIAH MAY vs. QUEEN AMINATA

The crowd was pretty quiet when May made her entrance for her match. Aminata got no entrance but did get a nice reaction when her name was announced. May took control early, yanking Aminata to the mat. May be connected with a head scissors. May followed with a dropkick for a near fall. May rocked Aminata with a running dropkick against the ropes. [c]

May went for a handstand head scissors but Aminata blocked. Aminata fired up rocking May with big strikes. Aminota rocked Ma with a running knee strike. Aminata rocked May with a running forearm. May stopped Aminata’s momentum by catching her with a slingblade. May placed Aminata on her shoulders delivering May Day for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 6:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: I have lots of thoughts about this match. The crowd’s reaction towards Aminata made this match more fun to watch. May making her debut being paired with Storm does sound good on paper. This is where the challenge comes to see how the live crowds react to May when Storm isn’t with her and for those who haven’t seen her matches from Stardom. I would’ve rather preferred if they aired a vignette of May showing clips of her matches in Stardom before debuting on AEW. From there, I would have May paired with Storm. I thought Excalibur did a great job on commentary putting over May’s work during her time in Storm. This is what you call a fine in-ring debut. Good to see May get the win in her debut match. The overall match itself was just there as nothing stood out.) [c]

—Renee interviewed May after the match. She was excited to win her AEW debut match. She spoke about wanting to be a wrestler since she was a little kid. She said this was surreal to her. She hoped Storm was watching and was proud. She said it was all about her. She said her only regret was having the match in New Jersey.

The music played by Deanna Purrazzo came out to a great reaction. Renee introduced Purrazzo to a great reaction. The crowd chanted “Deonna!” She said she’s from New Jersey. The crowd cheered. She said if Storm doesn’t want to be here. They all don’t want her here either. She had a message for May to send Storm. She said she will find Storm wherever she hides. She said she’s All Elite. She said they are all in the age of the Virtuoso. The crowd chanted “New Jersey!” May said she’s not the messenger. She called Purrazzo a Bit*ch. Purrazo rocked May with a running boot.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a nice surprise seeing Purrazzo make her AEW debut. You can see Purazzo felt overwhelmed by the crowd reaction for her debut. I thought Purrazo sounded good on the mic as she made her point she’s coming for Storm and the AEW Women’s World Title. That’s also good because they aren’t rushing right into a May and Storm program.)

—TNT Champion Christian Cage came out with Killswitch, Nick & Shayna Wayne. Schiavone spoke about Christian becoming a two time TNT Champion at the Worlds End PPV. Shayna pulled the mic away and said “You boo me?” She said how dare you boo a mother. She demanded the crowd stand on their feet and show respect to the greatest TNT Champion who ever lived.

Christian told the crowd to keep it down. He spoke about it being 200 days since he first won the TNT Title on the debut episode of Collision. He said it was a historic reign for sure. Schiavone was about to speak. Christian cut him off saying he would send Schiavone over to Shayna for discipline. He told the crowd to shut up. He spoke about going through a war at Worlds End.

He thanked Mother Wayne for being so loving and nurturing. He thanked his boy Nick Wayne who put his body on the line. He spoke about Adam Copeland putting Nick through a flaming table. He said Copeland tried to end Nick’s career at the age of 18. He said he loved Nick and gave him a hug. He lastly wanted to thank the person who helped seal the victory while looking at Killswitch. He said he would like to thank himself. The crowd chanted “Luchasurus!”

He said it’s his duty to address Copeland. He spoke about beating Copeland twice. He said Copeland will get no more title changes. He brought up Copeland’s parents. He said he’s superior to Copeland. He said both of them left a part of their souls in the match. He said he doesn’t have a soul. He said he stands here as the TNT Champion. He said Worlds End was a warning to everyone in the back. The crowd chanted “Luchasaurus!” He said he will be champion until he hands it off to Nick. He said they are the face of AEW. Now and Forever.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Christian has been delivering some of his best work of his career. Christian was just tremendous playing such an unlikable heel. The way Christian spoke towards Killswitch but then gave himself the credit for winning back the TNT Title was so great. The crowd really wanted to see a turn from how they were chanting for Killswitch’s former name. Killswitch turning on Christian should feel like a big deal when it actually happens.)

—Renee was backstage with Saraya, Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. Ruby appreciated Cameron’s help on Rampage. Cameron said she’s going to prove her loyalty. Saraya said they were going. Soho left. Saraya told Cameron to keep quiet. Renee wondered what was going on? Saraya blew

Renee off.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. DARBY ALLIN

Darby received a great reaction. Don Callis joined the commentary team. Takeshita went for a wheelbarrow German suplex but Darby landed on his feet in a great spot. Takeshita took control launching Darby with a huge backdrop. Darby responded by catching Takeshita with a springboard arm drag. Darby went for a tope but Takeshita intercepted with a knee strike which looked crazy. This got a “Holy Sh*t” chant from the crowd. Takeshita launched Darby with a rolling German suplex on the floor. [c]

Darby caught Takeshita with an avalanche stunner as they returned from break. Darby made a comeback hitting a cannonball tope sending Takeshita crashing into the barricade. Darby called for a Code Red but Takeshita countered into a reverse crunchy for a two count. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Takeshita went for a knee strike but Darby rolled to the floor. Darby moved as Takeshita flew over the barricade. Darby delivered a flying Coffin drop to Takeshita on the floor in another great spot. They teased a count-out but Takeshita made it back into the ring.

Darby caught Takeshita with a Code Red for a two count. Darby called for the Coffin drop but Takeshita got his knees up. Takeshita battled back, launching Darby with a pair of overhead German suplex. Darby caught Takeshita with a crucifix bomb for a two count. Takeshita responded by rocking Darby with a huge running lariat. Takeshita rocked Darby with a Helluva Kick. Takeshita launched Darby with an avalanche German suplex. Takeshita delivered a power drive knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 12:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a great fast-paced action packed match. I gotta give Darby tons of credit as he took some awesome bumps as he made Takeshita look like a top star. It was really good seeing Takeshita wrestling in single’s matches again. Takeshita has two clean pins over Kenny Omega. Since then, Takeshita was just lost in the shuffle as just another member in the Don Callis Family. I was happy to see Takeshita once again getting a chance to have single’s matches on Dynamite. I would like to see Takeshita be the one to beat Kingston for the AEW Continental Classic Title.) [c]

—Renee was backstage with the Don Callis Family. Takeshita spoke in Japanese. Callis noted they return to Daily Plaza next week. Callis challenged Darby and Sting to a tag team match. Callis said they are going to make Sting’s record 25-1 in AEW.

—Eddie Kingston received a great reaction from the crowd. Kingston joined commentary for the match.

(4) EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. TRENT BERETTA vs. BRIAN CAGE vs. BRYAN KEITH – Winner Earns Triple Crown Title match

Vikingo rocked Cage with a corkscrew kick. Vikingo connected with a tope to Cage on the floor. Vikingo caught Keith with a head scissors. Vikingo went for a sunset flip. Cage blocked sending Vikingo flying with an overhead suplex. Beretta appeared catching Cage with a half-and-half cage. Beretta connected with a plancha to Cage on the floor. Beretta got distracted seeing Danhaunsen at ringside. Cage took advantage, planting Beretta with a brainbuster on the floor. [c]

Vikingo rocked Cage with a corkscrew kick returning from break. Vikingo rocked Cage with a running double knees. Keith caught Vikingo with a jumping knee strike. Cage climbed the ropes looking for a superplex on Keith. Beretta appeared launching Cage with an avalanche German suplex. Beretta rocked Cage with a running knee strike but Vikingo made the save.

Cage planted Keith with an F-5. Cage planted Beretta with a spinning powerbomb for a two count. Danhaunsen entered the ring and cursed Cage. Keith and Vikingo rocked Cage with a pair of superkicks. Vikingo hit a flying moonsault to Cage on the floor. Keith rocked Beretta with a diving head butt for a two count. Beretta responded by catching Keith with Strong Zero for the win.

WINNER: Trent Beretta in 9:00 to earn a Continental Classic Title match.

(Amin’s Thoughts; The wrestling match itself was good and fast-paced as everyone got a chance to shine. The problem here is how they are deciding challengers for the Continental Classic Title. They had a 12-man tournament to crowd the first Continental Classic Champion. Now they are just having a random four-way match to decide the challenger for the title. I would’ve much rather preferred the winner of the Continental Classic Tournament earn a shot at the AEW World Title at the next PPV. They just turned the Continental Classic Title into “just another title” on the show.)

—Renee was backstage with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. “Hangman” Adam Page appeared in a rage as he was irate about what Samoa Joe and The Devil’s goons did to him. He dared someone to come fight him. [c]

(5) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Prince Nana stood on the entrance ramp doing his signature dance. Strickland received a great reaction from the crowd. Strickland shined early, catching Garcia with handstand head scissors. Huge chants of “Swerve’s House!” Garcia went for a LeBell Lock but Stricklancd placed his foot on the ropes. Garcia caught Strickland with a jumping knee strike sending him to the floor. Prince Nana distracted Garcia on the floor. The crowd cheered as Prince Nana did his signature dance. The crowd cheered as Garcia did his dance as well. Prince Nana grabbed Garcia by the foot. This gave Strickland the advantage, hitting a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron. [c]

Strickland rocked Garcia with a running boot as they returned from break. Strickland mocked Garcia’s dance. Garcia battled back, rocking Strickland with combination strikes. Garcia connected with a stalling Saito suplex for a two count. Strickland responded by catching Garcia with a hanging reverse DDT for a two count. Strickland got in Menard’s face. Garcia fired up, running Strickland into the barricade. Garcia went to place Strickland in a Sharpshooter on the announcer’s table. Garcia botched the spot as they tumbled to the floor. This led to a “You F—ed Up” chant.

Garcia caught Strickland with a superplex. Garcia maintained control on the landing. Strickland reversed hitting a suplex for a double down. Garcia caught Strickland with a knee strike. Strickland responded by hitting a rolling flatliner. Strickland connected with House Call for a good two count. Strickland delivered a Swerve Stomp but Garcia kicked out at two again. Garcia caught Strickland with a crucifix for a close two count. Strickland quickly responded by hitting House Call. Strickland delivered the JML Driver for the win.

WINNER: “Swerve” Strickland in 14:00

—Strickland offered Garcia a handshake after the match. Garcia went to shake Strickland’s hand. Prince Nana appeared, giving Garcia a low blow. Matt Menard went to make the save. Strickland gave Menard a low blow. Prince Nana went to deliver a promo. The crowd cheered as Hangman came out. Hangman and Strickland had a stare down. The show closed with Hangman and Strickland having a wild brawl.

(Amin’s Thoughts: There was one bad mishap with the botched table spot. This was still a very good, action-packed match. This was a showing from Garcia showing he can have strong matches in the main event spot. A great showing from Strickland who’s just oozing with so much confidence right now. You can just feel this is Strickland’s time as ready for the main event spot. The crowd really wants to see Strickland be a babyface. I’m not sure why they are still having Strickland go heel. The brawl between Hangman and Strickland was fun as they are likely building to another match. Hangman and Strickland have already had two terrific matches. It’s going to be something to see if they can top their match from the Full Gear PPV.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS

This was a good episode of Dynamite. There were some good matches on the show. There was also the debut of Deonna Purrazzo. There was also some nice storytelling as they are planning out some long-term programs. They are building towards a Hangman and Strickland program. They also gave Strickland the main event spot on the show as they are keeping his momentum going towards challenging for the World Title. I also thought Cole’s promo was great to present the Undisputed Kingdom as the top heel faction on the show. Overall, a good show.

Thank you so much for reading. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/3): Keller’s report on Samoa Joe, Christian, and Adam Cole all speaking, plus Cassidy vs. Dante, Garcia vs. Strickland

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite results (1/3): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe’s first appearance as AEW World Champion, Adam Cole explains why he turned on MJF, Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Title