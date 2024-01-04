VIP AUDIO 1/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (1-6-2005): A case for Samoa Joe as centerpiece of TNA, Sting-TNA, historical perspective on Cena being booed, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 6, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Possible key matches for WrestleMania

In-depth on why John Cena is getting booed, historical comparisons that apply and don’t apply, and what WWE could or should do about it

What TNA’s solid TV ratings mean compared to the disappointing PPV buyrates

More discussion on Sting or Samoa Joe as TNA’s best choice to be a top act, the obligatory explanation for why Jeff Jarrett is the WRONG choice to be playing the lead role in the company, and Keller and Mitchell present scenarios for transitional from Jarrett to Joe

Prospects of a Monday night TNA special

Notes on the Best of Seven Booker-Benoit series with Orton in the mix

A preview of Sunday’s PPV

And closing thoughts on the end of the Juvi Era in WWE

