VIP AUDIO 1/10 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-4-2017): Mailbag on Ambrose-Reigns choice, Cena as a heel, what if Heyman booked TNA in 2010, Heyman’s 2002 Smackdown booking, should WWE emulate UFC, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 4, 2017 episode covering these topics:

The potential of a John Cena heel turn.

Paul Heyman’s influence on 2002 Smackdown and potential had he signed to take over TNA in 2010.

What if Roman Reigns switched pushes with Dean Ambrose.

What are WWE’s actual core competencies?

Should WWE apply a UFC match-making formula.

PLUS MAJOR MMA TOPICS…

Ronda Rousey in-depth, what went wrong, what’s next, her value to WWE, Amanda Nunes’s potential.

UFC 207, Rizin, and WSOF discussion.

The lack of a Mike Golberg sendoff and the arrival of Todd Grisham to the UFC announce team to help fill the void.

NOTE: Part one of this episode was posted yesterday.

