VIP AUDIO 1/10 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-4-2017): Mailbag on Ambrose-Reigns choice, Cena as a heel, what if Heyman booked TNA in 2010, Heyman’s 2002 Smackdown booking, should WWE emulate UFC, more (95 min.)

January 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 4, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • The potential of a John Cena heel turn.
  • Paul Heyman’s influence on 2002 Smackdown and potential had he signed to take over TNA in 2010.
  • What if Roman Reigns switched pushes with Dean Ambrose.
  • What are WWE’s actual core competencies?
  • Should WWE apply a UFC match-making formula.

PLUS MAJOR MMA TOPICS…

  • Ronda Rousey in-depth, what went wrong, what’s next, her value to WWE, Amanda Nunes’s potential.
  • UFC 207, Rizin, and WSOF discussion.
  • The lack of a Mike Golberg sendoff and the arrival of Todd Grisham to the UFC announce team to help fill the void.

NOTE: Part one of this episode was posted yesterday.

