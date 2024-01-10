VIP AUDIO 1/10 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-4-2017): Mailbag on Ambrose-Reigns choice, Cena as a heel, what if Heyman booked TNA in 2010, Heyman’s 2002 Smackdown booking, should WWE emulate UFC, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 4, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- The potential of a John Cena heel turn.
- Paul Heyman’s influence on 2002 Smackdown and potential had he signed to take over TNA in 2010.
- What if Roman Reigns switched pushes with Dean Ambrose.
- What are WWE’s actual core competencies?
- Should WWE apply a UFC match-making formula.
PLUS MAJOR MMA TOPICS…
- Ronda Rousey in-depth, what went wrong, what’s next, her value to WWE, Amanda Nunes’s potential.
- UFC 207, Rizin, and WSOF discussion.
- The lack of a Mike Golberg sendoff and the arrival of Todd Grisham to the UFC announce team to help fill the void.
NOTE: Part one of this episode was posted yesterday.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.