News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Does Vince think more sexual content is key, on-site correspondent from Birmingham, Jimmy-Mandy hotel skit, Becky-Asuka, Rey-Andrade, Shane and Miz (127 min.)

January 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (1-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett as they discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, an on-site correspondent from Birmingham, and then later answering email questions. Topics covered: Becky Lynch and Asuka hype, Miz’s birthday party for Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Mandy seduces Jimmy with all kinds of cameras filming it, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022