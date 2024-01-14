FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Does Vince think more sexual content is key, on-site correspondent from Birmingham, Jimmy-Mandy hotel skit, Becky-Asuka, Rey-Andrade, Shane and Miz (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (1-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett as they discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, an on-site correspondent from Birmingham, and then later answering email questions. Topics covered: Becky Lynch and Asuka hype, Miz’s birthday party for Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Mandy seduces Jimmy with all kinds of cameras filming it, and more.

