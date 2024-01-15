FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Darrin Lilly joins Greg to review TNA Hard to Kill PPV, plus Jack Perry in NJPW, Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, more (110 min.)

News Ticker

January 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly for a match-by-match review of the TNA Hard to Kill PPV. They also answer listener calls and emails on C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, Trinity moving to WWE, Rhea Ripley’s eventual babyface turn, and more.

