15 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (1/12/2009): Keller’s report on Cena vs. Michaels, Regal vs. Punk for IC Title, Jericho-Steph segment, plus Miz, Rey, Kelly Kelly, Orton, more

The following report originally published 15 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 12, 2009

SIOUX CITY, IOWA

[Q1]

-The show opened with JBL and Shawn Michaels sitting in a limo next to each other. JBL told Michaels had he not fallen on hard times, he could have been fighting for a title instead of a paycheck from his employer. He said with him in his corner tonight against John Cena, he can consider this his Wrestlemania. Michaels had that look that Michaels always has these days.

-After the Raw opening aired, Michael Cole introduced the show as Stephanie McMahon walked out onto the stage. She slapped a few hands on her walk to the ring. Cole and Jerry Lawler previewed the show. Stephanie said everyone is looking forward to the Royal Rumble, but also next week when her father, Vincent Kennedy McMahon, returns to Raw. As she began to gush about her father Chris Jericho’s music interrupted. Jericho walked to the ring. Jericho walked into the ring and said, “You are a liar, Stephanie. You’re no worse than all these hypocrites in this arena right now.” (He meant, “You’re no better.”) He said when Vince returns, her days running Raw will come to an end and he will right all of her wrongs. He said he’ll take JBL out of the title match at the Rumble and put him in his place. He said Mr. McMahon respects the locker room and respects him. He reminded her he is the 2008 Superstar of the Year.

Steph spoke up and said, “Raw is my show, Chris.” Chris laughed and told her she doesn’t have a clue what’s going on. He said she didn’t even know he was returning until he told her. He asked her if Mr. McMahon approved of Mike Adamle being appointed G.M. Steph blamed Shane for that, then said he might still be champion if he was more concerned with his title defenses than her decisions. Steph said the JBL vs. Cena match becomes official with a contract signing on Raw next week. She told him to focus on the Royal Rumble match because that’s the closest he’ll ever come to the World Title.

Jericho said he won’t compete in the ring again until the World Title is at stake. He said he’s above anything else. Steph said he’s not above that or anybody else in the arena. Jericho said he’s done talking to her because her time as an authority is running out. “The real McMahon is coming back, and next week at this time, nothing he you say will mean anything,” he said. Steph said it’s not next week, it’s this week, and she’s still in charge. He asked what she’s going to do. She said since he’s putting her on the spot, she’s lost his opportunity to compete in the Royal Rumble and he’ll never get another World Title match again. Jericho said nothing she says means anything. She leaned in and said, “Maybe you’ll give a damn about this. You’re fired!” The crowd cheered as Stephanie left the ring. Jericho looked a bit stunned and taken aback.

[Commercial Break]

[Q2]

-Steph firing Jericho was recapped, which rewards those who didn’t watch the start of the show and frustrates those who did by making them sit through it again.

-They showed Jericho being escorted out of the arena by security.

-Cole and Lawler were shown on camera reacting. Lawler said Stephanie showed who’s boss. Cole had a strange facial reaction. He does look like he’s lost some weight. He doesn’t look as bloated as just a couple months ago.

1 — REY MYSTERIO vs. THE MIZ

Cole said John Morrison isn’t on Raw after the grueling Tables Match he had on Smackdown on Friday. Aren’t wrestlers assigned to rosters? Why does WWE continue to flippantly allow some wrestlers to indiscriminately float from one brand to another any given week? Miz got in most of the offense, but Rey finished him clean after a 619. Solid short match. No shame in Miz losing clean to Rey, but it seemed to come pretty quickly.

WINNER: Rey in 3:00.

-Afterward, Mike Knox jumped Rey from behind. Rey lifted a boot when Knox charged at him and then he head scissored him out of the ring. The crowd popped for Rey successfully fending off the bully.

-They cut backstage to Candice Michelle talking to a mystery person off camera about McMahon returning next week. She said in a ditzy voice circa Maria 2006 that she didn’t think he’d be back after that accident. She said she thought he died. The camera panned back and C.M. Punk had his back turned to her as he warmed up for his match. He had headphones on and didn’t hear her talking. He said he had to get ready for his match and basically blew her off. Strange. I’m not a fan of the “camera zooms in on someone talking to someone off camera” routine. It’s occasionally useful, as in maybe three times a year, but WWE does it excessively for no reason too often.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package aired on Vince McMahon. It included very early footage of McMahon as an announcer and clips from his DVD including Eric Bischoff saying he didn’t want people to know he was owner of WWE.

[Q3]

2 — WILLIAM REGAL (w/Layla) vs. C.M. PUNK – IC Title match

Lilian Garcia explained if Regal is DQ’d in this match, he’ll lose the title. A “Breaking News” crawler repeated that Jericho was fired by Stephanie earlier. Cole must’ve been reading the monitor as he said during a near fall by Punk, “Jericho may be closing in on the Intercontinental Title!” Lawler called him on it. Two minutes in, Punk punched Regal in the gut. Regal sold it like it was a low blow and the ref DQ’d Punk immediately. Cole called it “referee’s discretion.” Punk protested the call.

WINNER: Regal via DQ.

-Mickie James told Cody Rhodes that they night get stuck in Iowa because of the snow storm. She said they’ve closed down the Interstates. Manu and Sim Snuka walked up to Cody, angry with his decision last week. Cody said he is just taking advantage of an opportunity, and if they were in his shoes, they would have done the same thing. Manu said they’re going after Orton tonight, and you’re either with them or against them. He said they’ve brought some back-up, someone who feels like they do, “second-generation, just like us.” Cody lookoed curious.

-Cole plugged Kane vs. Randy Orton was coming up. Lawler plugged the Michaels-Cena match.

[Commercial Break]

-WWE Fact: Last week Raw was “again” the n. 1 show on cable, continuing it’s streak as the longest-running episodic weekly series on television.

-Todd Grisham interviewed Regal backstage. He said he’s glad the challenge is over and he stands as the IC Champion. He said he is very satisifed. Steph walked up and said next week they’ll have the third and final match between those two to determine the IC Champion, and it’ll be a no-DQ match.

[Q4]

-The camera panned the crowd, including a huge “Cena Sux” sign, followed by Cole throwing to a big announcement: “The night before WrestleMania, the man who revolutionized an industry, will take his place in history.” They cut to an image of Austin walking to the ring as fans chanted “Austin, Austin.” Career highlights aired including that historic “Austin 316 says I just kicked your ass” line. Lawler told Cole he wants to be the first in line in Houston on Saturday when tickets go on sale.

-JBL asked Michaels if he thinks Steph will still be in charge come WrestleMania. JBL said Steph can’t fire him because he works for him. He said Jericho saved his money and didn’t lose in the stock market like he did. He said with him in his corner, he can’t lose against Cena. Michaels said, “If this is my WrestleMania, I don’t need you in my corner to beat John Cena.” He said he’s going to prove on his own he’s the headliner, the main event, the Showstopper. JBL said, “That’s why I hired you.”

[Commercial Break]

-Another shorter McMahon vignette aired. They showed the blizzard conditions outside of the arena in Sioux City. Lawler and Cole then announced Rey would face Knox one-on-one next week.

3 — KANE vs. RANDY ORTON (w/Cody Rhodes)

Kane dropped Orton with an open hand slap to the head early. Then he clotheslined to the floor. They cut to an early break.

[Commercial Break]

-A plug aired for ECW on Tuesday for the undefeated Jack Swagger getting an ECW Title shot against Matt Hardy. “Will he be the new face of ECW,” asked the narrator. For ECW traditionalists, I’ll say with confidence that Swagger is someone Paul Heyman would have run with if he was around in the ECW V1 era.

[Q5]

Orton was on offense after the break. Cody watched nervously from ringside just like Sunshine did when Jimmy Garvin faced a tough test at the Sportatorium. Kane came back at 7:00 with a big boot off the ropes and a hard clothesline in the corner. Lawler said fans dislike Orton so much, they’re actually cheering for Kane. This is a strange match to feature at the start of the second hour for that very reason – that there’s no one here for the fans to rally behind. Orton hit a neckbreaker out of nowhere. He then went for an RKO, but Kane blocked it. Orton caught Kane coming off the top rope with a dropkick, then covered him for the clean pin.

WINNER: Orton at 9:00.

STAR RATING: * — Decent match, but with a chunk in the middle that didn’t air, tough to really evaluate. It wasn’t there to be a showcase match, so whatever purpose it had, it probably served it, playing off of the whole Kelly Kelly deal that’s been clumsily handled.

-Afterward, Manu and Sim Snuka walked out. They asked if he was with them or against them. Snuka said they were bringing back-up, and then out walked Ted DiBiase. Cody remained on the floor on the opposite side of the ring as the other three entered the ring and cornered Cody. Orton looked to Cody for help. He slid into the ring to provide apparent back-up. Lawler said this could be the end of Orton. Orton milked the moment, but DiBiase, Rhodes, and Orton jumped Manu and Snuka in a three-on-one attack. Lawler and Cole tried to make sense of the chaos. Orton, Cody, and DiBiase left Snuka and Manu lying KO’d in the ring. They stood in a row on the Raw stage as the segment ended.

-They went to a clip of Steph firing Jericho earlier. Lawler said Mr. McMahon is returning next week, but Jericho won’t be around to see it as he’s now fired.

-Grisham interviewed John Cena. Cena reminisced about surprising everyone last year by sneaking into the arena and returning that night. Cena said anything can happen at the Royal Rumble. He said this year he has to defend against JBL. He noted that he’s a former WWE Champion and he’s responsible for some of the most responsible matches he had in WWE. He said he also has bought himself “the best” in the form of Shawn Michaels. He said Michaels is every bit as good as he says he is. He complimented him as the Show Stopper, Heartbreak Kid, and Main Event. He said earlier he left one out, he’s also Mr. WrestleMania. He said tonight he competes against Michaels in his WrestleMania. he seemed a little broken up and even teared up talking about the hard times that have forced Michaels’s hand.

[Commercial Break]

[Q6]

-Kelly Kelly came out for a scheduled tag match. “When Kelly Kelly smiles, you need sunglasses,” said Lawler, who added, “I’ve seen the angel I want to be touched by.” As Melina made her ring intro, she was attacked by a member of the paparazzi. It was really Rosa Mendez in disguise. Beth Phoenix threw Melina into the security wall as soon as security dragged Mendez away. Phoenix shoved a camera in her face because “you’ve never looked so glamorous.” Jillian Hall laughed in the background. The tag match is apparently off. Imagine traveling cross country for Raw if you’re Jillian and the entirety of your job that day is to walk to the ring and then smile as you watch your partner attack an opponent, then leave.

[Commercial Break]

-Another short McMahon vignette aired, hyping his return next week. He’s been away long enough that his return should now mean something. The clip this time was McMahon getting his star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

-Lawler and Cole plugged the Royal Rumble line-up.

-Cody and Orton thanked DiBiase for tipping them off about Manu and Snuka’s plans. Orton said they both proved tonight they deserve to be part of his Legacy. DiBiase said it’s time to move on to the Rumble. He noted all three are in it. Orton said there can only be one winner. DiBiase and Cody nodded in resigned agreement.

-They went backstage to Jamie Noble, Goldust, Cryme Tyme, and Dolph Zigger waiting outside of Steph’s locker room, trying to get a spot in the Rumble. In an Ameircan Idol type scene, Santino walked out and celebrated getting a pass to Austin! He said he’d see some of them at the Rumble, but not all of them.

-They showed Michaels heading toward the entrance tunnel with JBL trailing behind.

[Commercial Break]

-Cole plugged the Regal-Punk IC Title match scheduled for next week.

-Ring intros took place for the main event. First JBL’s music played as the limo drove into the arena. When JBL and Michaels stepped out of the limo, Michaels’s music played. He made his way to the ring in a reserved, low-key manner. No dancing, but he did let out a little pose and flex. Cena came out next.

[Commercial Break]

4 — JOHN CENA vs. SHAWN MICHAELS (w/JBL)

They went back and forth early, neither gaining a sustained advantage. At 2:00 Michaels chopped Cena. Cena backdropped Michaels seconds later, and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor.

[Q8]

By 5:00 Michaels regained control and applied a figure-four. Cena escaped and shook off his legs, then kicked Michaels in the gut and set up an FU. Michaels esceaped, but Cena countered quickly with a running neckbreaker. He climbed to the top rope. Michaels sidestepped his awkward dive and applied a crossface at 7:00. Cena reached the bottom rope to force a break, rolled out of the ring, and they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

After the break, they showed a clip from during the break of Cena reversing Michaels hard into the turnbuckle, with Michaels bumping over the top rope to the floor. Cena back suplexed Michaels. Cena went on offense, settling into a bearhug in center ring for two minutes. Michaels powered out and then caught a charging Cena with a knee.

[Q9]

After a collision, Michaels nipped up. Cena ducked a clothesline and shoulder tackled Michaels to the mat. He followed with an atomic drop attempt, but Michaels reversed leverage into a two count attempt. Michaels then climbed to the top rope. Cena met him there. Michaels slipped down and powerbombed Cena to the mat for a near fall, the first believable near fall of the match, at 18:00. Michaels then went for a top rope elbow, and Lawler said, “This is Michaels’s WrestleMania.” But Cena moved.

Michaels lay on the mat as Cena climbed to the top again. He hit Michaels with a legdrop to the back of Michaels’s neck this time. Cena held his hand up to signal for the You Can’t See Me routine. He hit the fistdrop, but when he lifted Michaels, Michaels countered into a DDT for a near fall with one arm draped over Cena’s chest.

Michaels hit a top rope elbow on target, then played of the crowd to a mixed reaction. He positioned himself for Sweet Chin Music, stomped the mat, and went for the kick. Cena ducked and then hit a sudden Throwback (formerly the FU). Cole didn’t call it anything. Cena made the cover and Michaels kicked out at two. Cole declared, “Michaels showing the world why indeed he is the Main Event.” Cena lifted Michaels. Michaels surprised him with a superkick for a near fall at 21:00. The crowd chanted, “Let’s Go Cena!” A competing Michaels began.

Cena lifted Michaels, Michaels rolled through into a sunset flip, and he scored a near fall. Cena then locked on the STF (formerly the STFU), which Cole did call by name. Michaels winced in pain near the ropes where JBL cheered him on. He reached for the ropes. JBL yelled, “Come on, Shawn!” Michaels did grab the bottom rope, forcing a break. Cena lifted Michaels for a Throwback, but Michaels escaped. . He shoved Cena into the ropes. When JBL reached for him, Cena hesitated. Michaels then superkicked Cena and scored a pin.

WINNER: Michaels in 24:00.

STAR RATING: **** — A solid four stars, but I wouldn’t go any higher. The build was pretty slow, and there wasn’t anything concrete at stake, other than JBL wanted Michaels to win. They were two pros throughout, and the final five or so minutes was very good.

-Afterward, JBL stood over Cena and stared at him. The slo-mo replay of Michaels nailing Cena looked dead-on target. Cole said the question is who will be World Champion in two weeks at the Rumble. That match was good, but it didn’t do a lot to make fans think JBL is a threat to Cena, nor was he that bad of a guy where you had added reason to want to see him lose or “get what’s coming to him.”